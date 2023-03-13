Drake announces new tour but Toronto is the only city with no confirmed dates

Drake announced his It's All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage early Monday morning, confirming 28 shows in 21 cities, but leaving things murky for his legions of fans in Toronto.

The multi-platinum Toronto-born hip-hop artist will be touring North America this summer, kicking off his run across the continent June 16 in New Orleans.

Drizzy has confirmed tour dates in major cities across North America, including shows at the Bell Centre in Montreal and Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

However, Toronto is conspicuously absent from the list of shows, though the city is cryptically listed with a head-scratching "Details to be Announced" notice.

Presales for Drake's two confirmed Canadian appearances begin this week, with Montreal tickets going on sale March 15 at 10 a.m., and Vancouver tickets going on sale March 16 at noon (Pacific Time) at drakerelated.com.

If you happen to be travelling this summer and want to catch Drake on the road, there will be plenty of opportunities to see the Honestly Nevermind rapper on the upcoming It's All A Blur Tour.