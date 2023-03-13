Music
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
drake its all a blur tour

Drake announces new tour but Toronto is the only city with no confirmed dates

Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
Drake announced his It's All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage early Monday morning, confirming 28 shows in 21 cities, but leaving things murky for his legions of fans in Toronto.

The multi-platinum Toronto-born hip-hop artist will be touring North America this summer, kicking off his run across the continent June 16 in New Orleans.

Drizzy has confirmed tour dates in major cities across North America, including shows at the Bell Centre in Montreal and Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

However, Toronto is conspicuously absent from the list of shows, though the city is cryptically listed with a head-scratching "Details to be Announced" notice.

Presales for Drake's two confirmed Canadian appearances begin this week, with Montreal tickets going on sale March 15 at 10 a.m., and Vancouver tickets going on sale March 16 at noon (Pacific Time) at drakerelated.com.

If you happen to be travelling this summer and want to catch Drake on the road, there will be plenty of opportunities to see the Honestly Nevermind rapper on the upcoming It's All A Blur Tour.

  • Fri Jun 16 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
  • Mon Jun 19 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
  • Wed Jun 21 Houston, TX Toyota Center
  • Sat Jun 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
  • Wed Jun 28 Miami, FL Miami-Dade Arena
  • Sat Jul 01 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
  • Sun Jul 02 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
  • Wed Jul 05 Chicago, IL United Center
  • Thu Jul 06 Chicago, IL United Center
  • Sat Jul 08 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
  • Tue Jul 11 Boston, MA TD Garden
  • Wed Jul 12 Boston, MA TD Garden
  • Fri Jul 14 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
  • Mon Jul 17 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
  • Tue Jul 18 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
  • Tue Jul 25 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
  • Wed Jul 26 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
  • Fri Jul 28 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
  • Mon Jul 31 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
  • Sat Aug 12 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum
  • Sun Aug 13 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum
  • Fri Aug 18 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
  • Mon Aug 21 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
  • Tue Aug 22 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
  • Fri Aug 25 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
  • Mon Aug 28 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
  • Fri Sep 01 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
  • Tue Sep 05 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
Lead photo by

@champagnepapi
