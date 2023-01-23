People outraged over ticket prices for Madonna's concerts in Toronto

Tickets for Madonna's much-anticipated global tour went on sale last week, and many loyal Material Girls were shocked to discover that dreams of seeing their favourite pop star perform came with a hefty price tag.

The Queen of Pop announced her 2023 tour just last week, with more than 60 stops worldwide, including Toronto.

Madonna: The Celebration Tour is set to highlight the 64-year-old singer's four-decade-long catalog of music, and will pay respect to New York where her career first began.

The one-of-a-kind experience will also feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen, who will perform across all dates on the tour.

Tickets went on sale on Friday, and a second Toronto date was even added to the tour to keep up with the demand.

However, fans who have been waiting years to see the singer live were shocked to see the ticket prices, especially on Ticketmaster.

@Madonna @Ticketmaster Toronto Madonna concert - everything is sold out, but there are about a quarter of the tickets already up for resale at much higher than face value right on Ticketmaster!!!!!!. HOW is this allowed?!?!? Tickets went on sale to public 14 mins ago. Unethical. — Gia Como (@GiaComo4427) January 20, 2023

Some fans reported that tickets in the nosebleeds were selling upwards of $300.

Madonna's tickets for the second show in Toronto are actually bonkers $300+ for nosebleeds is ridiculous. — Jess K (@jesskurchaba) January 20, 2023

Another person claimed that VIP packages were running for $3,000.

Saw the cost of tickets to see Madonna in Toronto. $400 for the seats at the very back? $3,000 for VIP? BULLSHIT!!

I would have gone being a life long fan, but those prices? She’s delusional, too out of touch with reality and the global economical and social issues we face. — Seriously??? (@__Tweet_bitch__) January 21, 2023

One person even joked that they'd have to purchase a telescope to be able to watch the concert from their seats.

Great! I bought a ticket for Madonna’s concert in Toronto!

Now all I need to do is buy a telescope to get to watch her because far was all I can afford. — Emanuel (Eh-man-wel) - He/him (@emainchurano) January 20, 2023

During the pre-sale period, one fan claimed that just one ticket was selling for $600.

Only ticket I can buy is $600 for @madonna #celebrationtour in Toronto.. ONE ticket.... gotta be with friends... WTF?? — K Wright 🇨🇦 (@NascarWeeWee) January 17, 2023

Another person said that prices for the show were "out of control."

$600+ just to get in the door. $1300+ for single floor tickets. Ticketmaster is a disgrace. As usual, Scotiabank Arena/Ticketmaster and these artists, are abusing their fanbase. Toronto prices are out of control. — Andrew Robert Caldwell (@andrew_john36) January 20, 2023

At the time of writing, the cheapest tickets for Madonna's Aug. 13 show are running for $423 in the 300 sections. The very best floor seats are reselling for up to $7,500.

Tickets for Madonna's Aug. 14 show are slightly cheaper but will still hurt your pockets. Some 300-section seats are reselling for $400, but floor seats and VIP packages will cost you a couple thousand dollars.