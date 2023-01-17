Madonna is bringing her 2023 tour to Toronto and here's what you need to know

Attention all Material Girls! Madonna is embarking on a global tour to celebrate her biggest hits, and one of the stops is in Toronto.

On Tuesday, the superstar announced her 35-city tour in a viral video with a nod to her film, Truth or Dare.

The video features notable celebrities such as Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, and Amy Schumer who all dare the Like a Virgin-singer to go on tour and perform her greatest hits.

What to expect from the tour?

The Madonna: The Celebration Tour will be highlighting the singer's four-decade-long catalog of music.

The tour will take you on Madonna's artistic journey and will pay respect to the city of New York where her career first began.

The concerts will also offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen across all dates on the tour.

When and where?

Madonna will perform in Toronto on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 8:30 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets are on sale on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.