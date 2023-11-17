Drake shows off Toronto to the world in over-the-top new video

With the release of a surprise new album and an upcoming tour in just a few days' time, Drake is absolutely on fire this week, and his latest music video — also dropped just yesterday — shows that he's still proudly representing Toronto all the while.

The film clip, for the single First Person Shooter, has likely been a repeat watch for fans scrambling to get tickets to his newly-added shows with J.Cole and rushing to learn every track off of Scary Hours 3.

This is especially true for those from T.O., which serves as the setting for all of the visuals and, thus, a star in its own right.

Admittedly a little bizarre, the video starts with a cameo from Brian Baumgartner of The Office fame before cutting to a boardroom table tennis match between Drizzy and J. Cole, who go on to face off in various other ways throughout the song.

Much of this competition takes place at the Toronto Raptors' home base of Scotiabank Arena.

The venue was temporarily renamed October's Very Own Arena last month to honour both Drake performing at the venue for two consecutive nights, and the 10-year anniversary of the Raps' partnership with his OVO lifestyle brand.

Viewers are fed countless shots of the jam-packed amphitheatre, of the CN Tower, and of David Crombie Basketball Court, where Drake and Cole partake in a little shootout (in Spiderman costumes, as a reference to one of the song's lines).

After Drake throws the ball around literally the entire globe, through the OVO Arena's ceiling and into one of the Raptors' nets, the entire tone of the single switches up while the superstar and his dogs (yes, his crew in dog masks, an homage to For All the Dogs) meet up and board the TTC, taking a fictitious Line 6 subway to the sports venue.

It is following a TTC-brand-laden streetcar ride to the site that we get the now-famous shots of Aubrey rapping atop the landmark — scenes bystanders spotted him filming on the actual roof mid-October.

As he finishes the track, a Canadian flag flying proudly in the background, a giant statue of Drake is unveiled for the masses, overshadowing all of the metropolis's condo towers shown around it as the camera pans out.

Nah First Person Shooter is one of the hardest music videos I've ever seen. I love how Drake makes being from Toronto so cool — slav papi (@pvuj333) November 15, 2023

Like other performers from the 6ix, Drizzy often features his hometown and its attractions in his content, whether it's photos on his IG feed of him sporting a TTC jacket while perusing Shoppers Drug Mart or a music video shot at Casa Loma.

Then there was the absolutely absurd claymation of giant women in thongs terrorizing the city for his song with fellow Toronto rapper PartyNextDoor.