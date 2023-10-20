Drake spotted filming new music video on top of Toronto's Scotiabank Arena

Multi-platinum recording artist and hometown icon Drake was spotted shooting his latest music video in Toronto on Thursday night, just two weeks after announcing that he was stepping away from the music industry.

Drake was seen performing a mock concert from atop the Scotiabank Arena to fans (or possibly actors) assembled in Maple Leaf Square below.

TikTok user Carolina Fraiha captured the scene while having dinner with her mother on Thursday evening from her unit in the Maple Leaf Square condo complex, which overlooks the arena and public square of the same name.

Fraiha tells blogTO that residents of the building got an email from management explaining that "there was going to be a film shoot on the road but then I started seeing people on the roof building things. My balcony is the closest to Scotiabank of all the condos DT so I could clearly see they were building a little platform like if someone was to perform."

"They switched the colours to gold and it clicked on me that it would be Drake. And for the longest time it was just the extras downstairs doing choreography and nothing else. There were maybe 200+ people though."

"I went down and spoke to two police officers who told me they couldn't confirm or deny it was Drake but one asked me not to tweet about it," says Fraiha.

Drake released his eighth studio album, For All The Dogs, on October 6, and while Fraiha was unable to identify which track on the new album the video was being shot for, she explained in a reply that "all the extras were wearing dog masks and woofing," all but confirming that the shoot was related to the album's canine theme.

Several commenters suggest that Drake's dance moves and timing indicate that the video was shot for the track First Person Shooter, featuring J. Cole.

The square was closed off for the shoot and packed with extras, while a drone hovered overhead to capture aerial views of the spectacle.

At one point during the shoot, the fans watching from their balcony called out to Drake from afar and cheered wildly when the 36-year-old Toronto hip-hop legend waved back.

Fraiha says that the group "stayed watching from my balcony and then he appeared and it was mayhem in my condo. My mom is visiting from Brazil and she loves Drake so it was awesome for her to see it."

"We screamed a bunch but he was too busy then finally he waved back and we lost our minds. Pretty epic night."



Drake's 'It's All A Blur' Tour took over Scotiabank Arena in early October for a pair of concert dates coinciding with the drop of his latest album, a temporary rebranding that saw the venue change names for two days to OVO Arena.