Giant women in thongs terrorize Toronto in PartyNextDoor's new music video

The fate of Toronto lies in the hands of rapper PartyNextDoor — at least, it does in the video for one of his two new singles, "Loyal," which was just released today.

The track features fellow 6ix performer Drake and is a notable departure from PND's nearly two-year-long stint of producing zero solo music (which fans have not been happy about).

In the claymation video, animated by U.K. creative William Child, giant women have held control of Toronto for more than a year despite exhaustive efforts by the Canadian government to take the city back.

The thong-clad women are shown angrily wielding weapons and kicking cop cars out of the way as the CN Tower looms amid the fiery skyline behind them.

Loyal video hilarious 😂 @partynextdoor did that😂 — Papa 🌡 (@jaayanthony) January 21, 2020

Thankfully, alongside political and military officials, a stern-faced PND shows up to save the day, which he does by driving up to the giantesses and blasting his new song to them (obviously).

A weed-and-cocktail-fuelled dance party ensues, naturally, ending with a fireside nap.

As completely weird and apocalyptic as the video is, it is hilarious and somehow meshes well with the chill vibe of the song. And though Toronto and Party are definitely the stars of the clip, a clay Drake sadly does not make an appearance.

you are meant to be tweeting about an album — wife of christopher x (@kingmariaaa) January 21, 2020

Though most fans seem to be loving the video, they are also getting pretty tired of waiting for PartyNextDoor's full-length release Club Atlantis, which is apparently coming out sometime this month.

Many expected his recent cryptic tweet "We droppin'" to be about the album, not a music video.