Taylor Swift fans launch petition against Ticketmaster after Toronto ticket sale chaos

Taylor Swift fans in Toronto have officially launched "The Great War" against Ticketmaster, after a strict verified fan registration process resulted in limited Swifties securing tickets and third-party websites reselling seats for outrageous prices.

The frustrating scramble to secure coveted seats to Swift's six-show Eras Tour run in Toronto first began on Wednesday morning, when the first lot of tickets were released on Ticketmaster.

The exclusive presale was only available to lucky Swifties who had received a unique access code to purchase tickets through the verified fan registration process.

Ticketmaster revealed that it would be spacing out the ticket presales for the six shows over several days in an effort to avoid technical issues. Back in November 2022, Swifties crashed the company's website completely when the first batch of tickets for the North American leg of the tour went live.

Now, Toronto Swifties have launched a petition on change.org to address Ticketmaster's policies, insisting that they must be changed.

"Presale codes have gone out, using the 'verified fan' registration process through Ticketmaster, however tickets are immediately being priced with dynamic pricing and being purchased for resale on third-party ticket websites and social media for astronomical pricing," the petition reads.

Fans claim that scalpers who never even planned on attending one of the concerts are using the verified fan process to resell tickets, which means fewer Swifties are given the opportunity to score seats through the presale.

"Fans currently don't stand a chance at seeing their favourite artist, Taylor Swift, perform for a once in a lifetime show. Fans are tired, hurt, frustrated and disappointed. We want to be able to support Taylor but feel like we have had our voices and opportunities taken away from us," the campaign continues.

Did you get put on the waitlist by Ticketmaster instead of getting an access code for Taylor Swift tickets for her Toronto concerts? You're not alone #Toronto #TSTheErasTour #TaylorSwiftErasTour #Taylorswiftickets https://t.co/7RT8loE4Lc — blogTO (@blogTO) August 8, 2023

"Ticketmaster works with third-party resale sites and should be held accountable. You can also take action by filing a complaint about these ticket sale practices by contacting Consumer Protection Ontario (for the Toronto shows). Demand change for Ticketmaster's resale policies and for laws to be implemented to cap resale prices at 50 per cent above the original face value."

At the time of publication, the petition has amassed over 1,800 signatures.

For the majority of fans who are currently waitlisted, the only three remaining options are to pay absurd resale prices on third-party websites, or wait and see if they'll receive a unique access code for any of the shows from Ticketmaster or through the RBC Avion Rewards deal.

Prices on Stubhub for Swift's first show in Toronto currently start at $2,000 and have even peaked at $20,000 per seat in the past week.

Taylor Swift is set to perform at the Rogers Centre from Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 21-23, 2024.