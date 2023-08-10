RBC Avion Rewards might be the last hope for Taylor Swift tickets in Toronto

Music
RBC Avion Rewards represent a possible saviour for many Taylor Swift fans in Toronto hoping for a chance to buy tickets to one of her six concerts.

The RBC sponsorship of the Toronto leg of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour was revealed shortly after in was announced that six shows would be coming to Canada in November 2024.

As part of the sponsorship deal, RBC has been allocated an exclusive batch of tickets to all six shows and, along with Ticketmaster, will let fans know starting on August 15 whether they've been given an access code for a chance to buy tickets.

The deadline for RBC Avion Rewards members to register as verified fans has now passed but it's expected those who got in by the August 8 sign-up date will have much better odds not getting waitlisted since this allocation is only available to Canadians who bank at RBC and have signed up for Avion Rewards.

Already, fans who missed out on the initial drop of tickets this week have taken to social media praying for better news with this upcoming round of ticket allocation.

Some RBC Avion Rewards members didn't know about the allocation until it was too late and are expressing their disappointment.

RBC has also been putting out tweets suggesting they'll be running contests and that Avion Rewards members could still have an opportunity to win tickets to the concerts even if they didn't register in time for a chance to buy tickets.

RBC says that verified fans who registered by the deadline will be notified directly by Ticketmaster on August 15.

