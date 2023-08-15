Taylor Swift fans in Toronto put on waitlist again as last batch of tickets up for grabs

It's heartbreak for many Canadian Taylor Swift fans hoping to catch the Eras Tour in Toronto next year, with many people receiving waitlist emails with the RBC Avion Rewards sale.

Looks like it’s a no to Taylor Swift for me as I’m on waitlist for the second (and last) possible opportunity through Avion. 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/z2zOCzfNSf — Sean Previl (@SeanPrevil) August 15, 2023

Many fans came out of the presales for the six November 2024 shows last week empty-handed, while resellers seemed to come out on top.

Not even an hour after the sale started, sites like StubHub and Seat Geek were already reselling tickets for thousands of dollars.

There was so much "Bad Blood" that a petition was started by Swifties demanding change to Ticketmaster policies.

Waitlisted for the RBC Avion Rewards presale for the Taylor Swift concert as well. This is honestly so ridiculous lmao



Why is it this hard to MAYBE have the POTENTIAL to POSSIBLY spend hundreds on a ticket to a concert ?! — Ryan Hancock (@ryanhancock9) August 15, 2023

RBC was previously announced as the official ticket-access partner for the Eras Tour’s six Toronto dates, and if you were lucky enough to sign up for the Avion Rewards Member Registration, the emails started landing in fans' inboxes around 6 p.m. today.

Unfortunately, the string of hits seems to keep coming for fans of the "Cruel Summer" singer, with Swifties flocking to social media to share that they had been waitlisted.

A long shot, I know. BUT if anyone who already got Toronto Taylor Swift tickets also got an Avion code they aren’t using. I will die for you. #TheErasTour #ErasTour #TaylorSwiftToronto — E M I L Y (@kemilyv) August 16, 2023

Those that did get lucky enough to receive a code will now battle for tickets on a first-come, first-served basis, and purchases are limited to four per person.

The singer will grace the Rogers Centre stage in Toronto on November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23 in 2024.

Rumours are also flying about the prospect of Swift making a pit stop in Vancouver in early 2025, and for Swift fans across Canada, fingers are crossed for it being true.