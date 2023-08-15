Music
Laine Mitchell
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
taylor swift toronto

Taylor Swift fans in Toronto put on waitlist again as last batch of tickets up for grabs

It's heartbreak for many Canadian Taylor Swift fans hoping to catch the Eras Tour in Toronto next year, with many people receiving waitlist emails with the RBC Avion Rewards sale.

Many fans came out of the presales for the six November 2024 shows last week empty-handed, while resellers seemed to come out on top.

Not even an hour after the sale started, sites like StubHub and Seat Geek were already reselling tickets for thousands of dollars.

There was so much "Bad Blood" that a petition was started by Swifties demanding change to Ticketmaster policies.

RBC was previously announced as the official ticket-access partner for the Eras Tour’s six Toronto dates, and if you were lucky enough to sign up for the Avion Rewards Member Registration, the emails started landing in fans' inboxes around 6 p.m. today.

Unfortunately, the string of hits seems to keep coming for fans of the "Cruel Summer" singer, with Swifties flocking to social media to share that they had been waitlisted.

Those that did get lucky enough to receive a code will now battle for tickets on a first-come, first-served basis, and purchases are limited to four per person.

The singer will grace the Rogers Centre stage in Toronto on November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23 in 2024.

Rumours are also flying about the prospect of Swift making a pit stop in Vancouver in early 2025, and for Swift fans across Canada, fingers are crossed for it being true.

Taylor Swift
