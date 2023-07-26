We Are Lost, one of Amsterdam's most popular music festivals, makes its comeback to Toronto on August 6. So while summer may be winding down (sorry!), the party vibes will definitely be continuing.

After first appearing in North America in 2019, We Are Lost will be back in the 416 for a third time, this time taking over Evergreen Brickworks.

In terms of performers, you can expect a stacked lineup of progressive house artists like Guy J and Brian Cid, as well as up-and-comers like Tantum.

We Are Lost joins the ranks of tons of other music events and sound parties taking place around the city this summer, like VELD, Boots and Hearts, and 1MX — which means you can expect to jam out 'til the leaves start changing.

You can get tickets online at ra.co.