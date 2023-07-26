Music
Victoria Kuglin
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
we are lost festival toronto

We Are Lost Festival is making its way to Toronto this summer

Music
Victoria Kuglin
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

We Are Lost, one of Amsterdam's most popular music festivals, makes its comeback to Toronto on August 6. So while summer may be winding down (sorry!), the party vibes will definitely be continuing.

After first appearing in North America in 2019,  We Are Lost will be back in the 416 for a third time, this time taking over Evergreen Brickworks.

In terms of performers, you can expect a stacked lineup of progressive house artists like Guy J and Brian Cid, as well as up-and-comers like Tantum.

We Are Lost joins the ranks of tons of other music events and sound parties taking place around the city this summer, like VELDBoots and Hearts, and 1MX — which means you can expect to jam out 'til the leaves start changing.

You can get tickets online at ra.co.

Lead photo by

We Are Lost
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

We Are Lost Festival is making its way to Toronto this summer

Pink spotted riding scooter around Kensington Market in Toronto

The internet is trying to connect Drake with a fan after her bra became the star of his concert

There's a secret museum hidden inside a Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto

Shawn Mendes was just spotted at a Toronto jazz festival

One of Toronto's biggest food and drink festivals is now featuring hip-hop legends

Global Asian music festival 1MX is coming to Toronto

Ontario rock legend Bryan Adams goes viral for handling of drunk fan