Popular Amsterdam music festival We Are Lost is coming to Toronto

A summer of epic beats is upon us and Toronto is getting another way to get lost in the sound, as one of Amsterdam's most popular music festivals arrives this summer.

We Are Lost has teamed up with Toronto electro collective Ozmozis for its North American debut, taking up residence at Evergreen Brick Works for a day of beats on August 11.

"The first North American edition will bring together many of the most sophisticated, respectful and intellectual music enthusiasts from Toronto and the international community for a day of fun, relaxation and curiosity," reads the press release.

The festival made waves in 2018 with a solid lineup of DJs and producers playing at Thuishaven, an outdoor space known for its epic parties and shows.

Just last month it celebrated its second year at Thuishaven with music from European producers Eli Nissan, Jeremy Olander and up-and-comers like Talee.

It will join other local electronic collectives like Promise, Summerdaze, Sunnyside, the All Day I Dream, Bud Light Dreams and VELD festivals, Electric Island series and an serious lineup of DJs and performers at Cabana as one of many sound parties this summer.

Look forward to more lineup and tickets details coming this Friday.