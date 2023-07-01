Global Asian music festival 1MX is coming to Toronto

The world's largest Asian music festival, 1MX, is coming to Toronto for the first time ever this summer.

Creating a platform for emerging Asian artists to share their talents with the world, 1MX was the first festival of its kind, and have previously been held in London and Dubai.

Along with promoting the top emerging acts from the international Asian music landscape, the festival also strives to spotlight the best of the local Asian culinary scene, making the festival a celebration of Asian culture that immerses "all the senses."

In terms of artists, the international headliners include Ben&Ben, UMI, Guapdad 4000, and BGYO, to name a few, while Asian Canadian acts like Dabin and DJ Jayemkayem will also take the stage.

Organized by media and entertainment brand MYX Global, the festival is a traveling show that makes a few inter-continental stops each year.

This year's tour began just a few nights ago, in London, and will wrap up in Sydney, Australia a month after Toronto's outing.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, and are still sitting below the $100 mark.

Scheduled for September 10 at Budweiser Stage, 1MX will be the first Asian music festival ever to take place at the venue.