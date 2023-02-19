Canada's largest camping and music festival is coming to Ontario this summer

For anyone looking for a way to get outside the city for the warm summer weather, you're in luck – the Boots and Hearts Music and Camping Festival is coming to Ontario this August.

The festival is set to run for four days, from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, and will be taking place at Burl's Creek Event Grounds, in Oro Station, Ont.

In terms of the lineup, headliners Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Nickelback, and Tim Hicks will be taking the stage over the course of the weekend, along with acts like Hardy, Dallas Smith, Riley Green, and many more.

FIRE UP THE GROUP CHAT 👇 YOUR 2023 LINEUP IS HERE!!! Add to cart and get #BootsBound with your crew this August 🔥



If you get hungry, you can probably expect to see a huge array of local food vendors – the list of vendors is still in the making, but if last year's lineup is anything to go off of, it looks like there will be plenty of options to satisfy your appetite this year, too.

Tickets can be purchased online, and are available as single-day or full-weekend passes.

If you'll be camping out, there are also plenty of RV sites available for the weekend, too!