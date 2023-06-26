Rolling Loud not returning to Toronto in 2023 and fans are pissed

After months of anticipation, Rolling Loud confirmed to fans via Twitter that it would not be returning to Toronto in 2023.

The three-day international hip-hop music festival landed in Toronto at Ontario Place on Sept. 9, 2022, and featured a star-studded lineup including Future, Wizkid, Dave, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Skepta, and Toronto's very own, Nav.

Wow thanks @RollingLoud crazy mis managed first Toronto rollingloud last year and now you just cancel this years with out even an official announcement lol. We see how much Canadian fans mean to you guys 😢 — Dylan Cataldo (@dcataldo99) June 23, 2023

On Friday, Rolling Loud's official Twitter page announced that its Miami event would be its last one of the year, to the confusion of hip-hop fans in Toronto who were previously reassured of the second iteration of the festival in 2023.

Back in January, Rolling Loud hinted that the festival would be returning to Toronto in 2023, although no further details about dates or the artist lineup were provided.

So this was a lie 🥲 pic.twitter.com/5xWnOxqOwv — Momo (@molopolo300) June 23, 2023

Fans — who had been anxiously waiting on further details for months — were disappointed to see that the festival was delayed without a proper announcement.

This is such a shit response considering you’ve been leading everybody to believe you’d be announcing dates for a 2023 show “soon”. People held off buying tickets to other shows just to go to yours and you guys didn’t even have the decency to straight up say Toronto was cancelled — Hope ⚡️ (@777hope_) June 26, 2023

Although Rolling Loud did not provide an explanation on why the festival would not be returning to Toronto this year, they did reassure frustrated fans that a second run would be coming soon.

Will be back, don’t stress — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) June 23, 2023

Despite the overall disappointment, some fans weren't too sad to see the festival go, and highlighted last year's overcrowding, delayed and changed set times, the notorious performance from Toronto rapper Chromazz, overpriced food, and gun violence.

On Sept. 10, Toronto police responded to reports of gunshots at the festival. Luckily, no injuries were reported and police managed to recover the weapon.