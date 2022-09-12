Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 12 hours ago
rolling loud toronto

People couldn't believe how expensive hot dogs were at Rolling Loud in Toronto

The Rolling Loud festival in Toronto has already been making headlines for its lineup, and how much performers are being paid.

Now that the festival officially hit town over the past weekend, however, people are focusing in on something else: the price of hot dogs at the event.

Hot dogs at the fest cost $15, the lower-priced item on the menu compared to an $18 cheese dog or sausage.

Someone else reported that poutine was costing them $20.

The high pricing on food caused some people to draw comparisons to Woodstock '99 (a documentary recently released on Netflix has the infamous festival fresh in peoples' minds).

One person pointed out that it looks like this meant there were no vegetarian options.

Some people noted that this is really nothing new when it comes to going to pricey events and festivals.

One person even said they thought the pricing seemed average for an event like this.

However, no one can deny that a $15 markup on a hot dog is pretty high.

Some festivals are better than others when it comes to bang for your buck, but it seems like in terms of food, Rolling Loud was not into offering any deals.

Kris Pangilinan
