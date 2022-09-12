People couldn't believe how expensive hot dogs were at Rolling Loud in Toronto

The Rolling Loud festival in Toronto has already been making headlines for its lineup, and how much performers are being paid.

Now that the festival officially hit town over the past weekend, however, people are focusing in on something else: the price of hot dogs at the event.

I get it’s Rolling Loud but $15 for a hot dog?!?



A HOT DOG?!? #RollingLoudToronto pic.twitter.com/PIBxwvf0yF — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) September 10, 2022

Hot dogs at the fest cost $15, the lower-priced item on the menu compared to an $18 cheese dog or sausage.

Whoever decided it was okay to charge $15 for a hot dog & $20 for a poutine @RollingLoud, you’re not seeing heaven 😂 — . (@TshaChante) September 10, 2022

Someone else reported that poutine was costing them $20.

Is that Woodstock 99? @RollingLoud — Your Grace (@shyunatown) September 10, 2022

The high pricing on food caused some people to draw comparisons to Woodstock '99 (a documentary recently released on Netflix has the infamous festival fresh in peoples' minds).

Haven't they watched the Woodstock documentaries? — nicolas bello (@nbellotoronto) September 10, 2022

One person pointed out that it looks like this meant there were no vegetarian options.

nothing for vegetarians? — anna (@iannaeez) September 11, 2022

Some people noted that this is really nothing new when it comes to going to pricey events and festivals.

Sure, after having 6 drinks that were $24 each....are you new? — Tony E 🇨🇦🇬🇷 (@tonyeinthe6) September 10, 2022

One person even said they thought the pricing seemed average for an event like this.

To be honest, that doesn't seem all that pricey for event food. — Lee Delange (@ToCityHoller) September 10, 2022

However, no one can deny that a $15 markup on a hot dog is pretty high.

$15 for a 0.40 cent hot dog is wild — CB SKNY (@justsayCB) September 11, 2022

Some festivals are better than others when it comes to bang for your buck, but it seems like in terms of food, Rolling Loud was not into offering any deals.