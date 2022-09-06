People have mixed feelings about Tory Lanez addition to Toronto's Rolling Loud festival

Toronto is getting its very first Rolling Loud festival this month, and one new addition to the lineup is drawing up a bevy of positive and negative reaction.

Yesterday the festival announced that Brampton-born rapper Tory Lanez will hit the stage at the three-day festival at Ontario Place this weekend.

And of course, the criticism started to roll in, loud.

The first comment on the post features the only reply from Rolling Loud, which indicates that despite Lanez' ongoing legal drama with Texas rapper Megan the Stallion (and which a trial is set to start any day) he can indeed fly to Canada.

"He is a Canadian citizen," the Rolling Loud account responded to a Tweet asking "he can go to Canada with an open case? Or was that resolved?"

In case you unaware about this legal case, Lanez (real name, Daystar Peterson) is alleged to have shot Stallion (birth name, Megan Pete), in the foot back in 2020.

Peterson was charged with two felony offences; one count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and the second for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm.

In April of this year, Peterson was quickly jailed after a judge ruled he had violated a protective order from that case. The "Say It" rapper posted bail and was released after a few hours, according to the CBC.

Lanez has vehemently denied that he shot Meg at all. On his DAYSTAR album, he alleges that Meg's "people" were trying to frame him.

It seems that a majority of the comments about the festival announcement are in favour of Lanez's performance with many saying this last-minute addition will boost ticket sales.

Scroll through the comments and you'll see multiple replies with just the fire emoji.

Others were more displeased with the inclusion, simply commenting

"ew" or adding GIFs to their replies showcasing their disappointment.

This announcement comes just days after Lanez reported that neither Drake nor The Weeknd would collaborate on songs with him.

"Been sending them songs for years..but nah not a single one," Lanez responded to a fan who asked if either Toronto rapper would be featured on his new album.

This isn't the first time Rolling Loud Toronto has faced criticism, after the festival initially released its lineup, many slammed organizers for having just 17 women performers out of the 100+ artist roster.

The festival will take place on from Sept. 9 - 11 and will be headlined by Dave, Future and WizKid.