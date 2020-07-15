Tory Lanez embroiled in controversy after Megan Thee Stallion shot

It's been confirmed: Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion has been shot. But what does Toronto rapper Tory Lanez have to do with it?

The details are inconclusive, but the Internet is abuzz with what exactly went down in the early hours of Sunday as Megan was allegedly riding around in Lanez's car with a foot injury.

Earlier this week, gossip sites reported that Brampton-born Lanez, née Daystar Peterson, was arrested in L.A. Sunday morning for possession of a concealed weapon.

The 27-year-old was accompanied by Hot Girl Meg, who was taken to the hospital with a foot injury.

But what was initially reported as an injury from glass ended up being two gun shot wounds to the foot.

Hot Girl Meg, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, released a statement today highlighting the fact that she had never been taken into custody by the police, despite what some outlets had reported.

"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," wrote Megan.

"I was never arrested. the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night."

The 25-year-old rapper who gave us the Hot Girl Summer says she's looking forward to healing up so she can get back to making music.

It's still unclear what Lanez's role was in the ordeal.

His Sunday morning arrest followed reports that multiple gunshots were heard outside a Hollywood Hills party where both Megan and Tory were seen partying with the likes of Kylie Jenner.

A segment of social media is blaming Lanez for the incident, a rumour which is being fueled by a Tweet from Megan's producer LilJuMadeDaBeat, which has since been deleted, telling Lanez to count his days.