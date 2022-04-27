Wizkid says he's being paid $1 million to perform at Rolling Loud Toronto

Rolling Loud Toronto is the talk of hip hop heads and festival fanatics all over the world this week, and some of the three-day-long event's headliners are joining in on the conversation to share their enormous fees.

The Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Wizkid (Ayodeji Balogun) appeared to reveal the figure he's being paid to perform at Ontario Place on September 11, 2022 in an Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Another popular Nigerian musician, BNXN, seemed to corroborate the news using his own Instagram account by sharing a screenshot of a conversation with Wiz.

News outlets in the artist's home country are declaring that Wizkid is the first African artist ever to earn $1 million for a single show.

Wizkid becomes the first African Artiste to charge $1 Million for a show.💰💵 pic.twitter.com/7VskB82c9y — SOUNDCITY AFRICA! (@SOUNDCITYtv) April 27, 2022

Wizkid is set to headline on the third day of Rolling Loud Toronto, which runs from Sept. 9 until Sept. 11.

Future, who headlines Day 2 of the fest, suggested on Twitter this week that he would be making the same hefty, seven-figure sum for his performance. No word yet from Day 1 headliner Dave on what he's being paid, but one might venture to guess that it's also $1 million.

Presale tickets for Rolling Loud Toronto will be live April 27 through April 28 for American Express cardholders, with general admission tickets going on sale this Friday, April 29 at 12:00 p.m.

This will be the first-ever Toronto edition of the massive hip hop festival, and needless to say, people are psyched. Get your tickets ASAP if you want to get some, because chances are they'll sell out within minutes.