Janet Jackson spotted ditching security to sneak out of hotel in Toronto

Janet Jackson made a brief (but fun-filled) stop in Toronto this week as part of her massive 38-stop North American tour, Together Again.

In a series of Instagram stories, the American singer detailed her stay in the city, which involved secretly ditching security to go to dinner and a club at one point.

"We're sneaking Jan out, she's gonna ride with us to dinner," Jackson's makeup artist says, as she covertly makes her way through a hotel hallway.

"So, we just snuck Janet out of the hotel, and we're going to our hotel, so we can go to dinner and then go to a club, and we didn't tell security," the makeup artist continues. "So now we're in the Uber, and we're going to have a wonderful time...free."

Janet Jackson sneaking out of her hotel in Toronto to move around with no security pic.twitter.com/DaPfnmLDx5 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) May 24, 2023

"Free to be who I am," Jackson chimes in. "Til we need security," the same makeup artist notes.

Jackson titled the collection of videos "a little shenanigans in Toronto," and continued to post updates — including driving along Adelaide Street West — as she made her way to the next hotel security-free.

Toronto, we love your city…can’t wait to see you tonight! ♥️#TogetherAgainTour 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/cqN6DIURwj — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) May 23, 2023

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the star swiftly moving through the hotel lobby, and even managed to catch a wave back from Jackson herself before she hopped on the elevator.

Prior to her performance at Budweiser Stage on Thursday, Jackson also shared a few clips of her waving back at a boat full of fans at the venue.

Janet Jackson greeted by fans as she takes in some fresh Toronto air before her show. #TogetherAgainTour pic.twitter.com/8Ngafh5WzB — C H A M Ξ L Ξ O N (@Chameleon876) May 24, 2023

Jackson's action-packed stay in Toronto didn't stop there, as Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel also made a surprise appearance during Ludacris' opening performance.

Oh damnnnnnn @vindiesel just rolled up at the Luda and Janet show in Toronto! pic.twitter.com/mP0wwjP9li — Andrew Phung (@andrewphung) May 24, 2023

Earlier this week, Jackson was spotted spending the evening at Toronto's new immersive experiential cocktail bar, Prequel & CO. Apothecary by Frankie Solarik, at 1036 Queen Street West.