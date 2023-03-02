Music
Budweiser Stage reopens this spring in Toronto and here are the concerts announced so far

Budweiser Stage will be reopening this May in Toronto for the 2023 season.

Yes, there is something that's particularly magical about live music outdoors.

Sure, concerts are held year-round but there's something special about being outside on a cool summer night, surrounded by tons of people and listening as your favourite band's music carries over the entire audience and resonates into the night. 

So if you’re someone who looks forward to the spring and summer season for the sole purpose of outdoor concerts and festivals, you're in luck – with spring right around the corner, the Budweiser Stage already has tons of concerts lined up for the warmer months. 

Here's the full lineup of the Budweiser Stage's spring and summer lineup, from May to September!

May
  • Janet Jackson
  • Crowded House
  • Louis Tomlinson
June
  • Walk Off the Earth
  • Charlie Puth
  • Dermot Kennedy
  • Alexisonfire
  • Luke Bryan
  • Shania Twain
July
  • Noel Gallagher
  • Weezer
  • Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
  • Eric Church
  • Tedeschi Trucks
  • Zac Brown Band
  • Foreigner
  • Fall Out Boy
August
  • Matchbox Twenty
  • Pantera
  • KIDZ BOP
  • Mastodon & Dojira
  • Chris Stapleton
  • The National
  • Pentatonix
  • Dean Brody
  • ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd
  • Alvvays and Alex G
  • Arctic Monkeys
September
  • Beck and Phoenix
  • Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper
  • Jason Aldean
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Noah Kahan

Full details, dates, and tickets can all be found online!

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
