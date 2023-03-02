Budweiser Stage reopens this spring in Toronto and here are the concerts announced so far

Budweiser Stage will be reopening this May in Toronto for the 2023 season.

Yes, there is something that's particularly magical about live music outdoors.

Sure, concerts are held year-round but there's something special about being outside on a cool summer night, surrounded by tons of people and listening as your favourite band's music carries over the entire audience and resonates into the night.

So if you’re someone who looks forward to the spring and summer season for the sole purpose of outdoor concerts and festivals, you're in luck – with spring right around the corner, the Budweiser Stage already has tons of concerts lined up for the warmer months.

Here's the full lineup of the Budweiser Stage's spring and summer lineup, from May to September!

May

Janet Jackson

Crowded House

Louis Tomlinson

June

Walk Off the Earth

Charlie Puth

Dermot Kennedy

Alexisonfire

Luke Bryan

Shania Twain

July

Noel Gallagher

Weezer

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Eric Church

Tedeschi Trucks

Zac Brown Band

Foreigner

Fall Out Boy

August

Matchbox Twenty

Pantera

KIDZ BOP

Mastodon & Dojira

Chris Stapleton

The National

Pentatonix

Dean Brody

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd

Alvvays and Alex G

Arctic Monkeys

September

Beck and Phoenix

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper

Jason Aldean

Morgan Wallen

Noah Kahan

Full details, dates, and tickets can all be found online!