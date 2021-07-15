Budweiser Stage is reopening and here are all the concerts announced for 2021 so far

The Budweiser Stage is back in Toronto and they're reopening with a bang, multiple concerts scheduled for the remainder of 2021.

Music fans itching to get back to the stadium experience won't have to wait for more than a month before they can get back to concerts at the arena with performances from rock band Arkells.

They're starting everything off at the stage on Aug. 13 and 14.

From there, Sam Roberts will play with K-OS and Matt Mays on Aug. 19, Blue Rodeo with guest Alan Doyle on Aug. 28. Presale tickets for all these concerts were released Thursday at 10 a.m., regular tickets on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Maroon 5 will bring their pop vibes to Toronto on Sept. 2, and then on Sept. 30 Megadeth and Lamb of God are scheduled to play.

The summer of 2022 looks to be packed with rescheduled concerts to make up for all the acts we missed out on last year, like the Backstreet Boys, Santana, Earth Wind & Fire, Rod Stewart, Doobie Brothers and Goo Goo Dolls.

Budweiser Stage has also been doing Sunday Drag Brunch since July 11 at their newly opened private members club patio Lake House. Brooke Lynn Hytes will be performing there on July 18, Tynomi Banks on Aug. 1.

Budweiser Stage is also hiring for positions in security, maintenance, event staff and site operations with a deadline of July 19 if you want to be a part of this giant venue's reopening.