Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
drake ovo nelly furtado

Drake brings out Nelly Furtado at the first night of OVO Fest 2022

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Drake shocked fans last night when he brought out Canadian singer and 2000s icon Nelly Furtado as part of OVO Fest's first night.

The concert took place at Drake's concert venue History and was titled "All Canadian North Stars." Champagne Papi claimed that the event would be a "celebration of the music that paved the way for all of us."

The event featured some of the biggest names in Canadian hip-hop and R&B history, including Kardinal Offishall, Choclair, Jully Black, Rascalz, Keshia Chante, Shawn Desman and much more.

Drizzy unveiled the performer list for the event just a few days ago, and while Nelly Furtado wasn't explicitly named, Drake did promise ticket buyers lots of special guests. 

Furtado hasn't toured since 2017, and Drake told the crowd it took a lot of work to get this surprise guest to leave her house.

"I don't care how loud you sang tonight, right now I need you to sing as loud as you possibly can, because this right here, took a lot," he said to the crowd.

Furtado then popped out on stage to perform classic hits like "Promiscous" and "I'm Like a Bird." Drake was seen getting hype to the music and claiming that Furtado's music "changed my life so much."

Drake and Furtado were seen hanging out earlier in the week with Dua Lipa, who also performed at Scotiabank Arena this week.

The three-day event marks OVO Festival's 10th anniversary, and there's lots more music to come this long weekend.

On Friday, Drake will host singer Chris Brown and rapper Lil Baby at Budweiser Stage.

On Monday, August 1, Drake is set to make his Young Money reunion with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj also at Budweiser Stage.

@nellyfurtado
