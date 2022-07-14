Music
Michelle Payot
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ovo fest 2022

Drake announced that OVO Fest is returning this month

Music
Michelle Payot
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

After Drake teased that OVO Fest would make a comeback for 2022, the Canadian rapper officially announced that the hip-hop festival would be returning this month.

Announced on his social media, Drake revealed that OVO Fest will be returning for three days on the last weekend of July into the August long weekend.

New this year, the hip-hop festival will be held at two venues. On the first, the festival kicks off with a showcase of "All Canadian North Stars" on Thursday at his own venue History. North Star was a legacy sportswear brand popular in the city when Drake began his career.

The other two days will be held at Budweiser Stage with Chris Brown and Lil Baby headlining on Friday while there will be a Young Money reunion featuring Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj on Monday.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement at this news.

People are writing how they need to go because of the lineup.

While others are trying to make plans to go to the festival.

Some wish they were able to go this year.

For international fans, there's no need to worry as Drake announced that he will bring OVO Fest around the world next year for its 10-year anniversary.

Some fans are hoping that the music festival will be stopping in their city.

One fan said that they will for sure have to go next year because they're sick of missing out.

Another fan is also hoping there's a stop in South Africa.

This will be the first time the hip-hop festival will be returning back to the city since 2019.

OVO Fest will take place on July 28 at History, and on July 29 and August 1 at Budweiser Stage. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 15.

There is no additional information about the festival but more announcements are expected soon.

Lead photo by

champagnepapi
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Drake announced that OVO Fest is returning this month

Completely bonkers meme has people asking long-dead musicians to perform in Toronto

The Weeknd cancels Toronto concert due to Rogers outage with less than an hour's notice

Drake the type of guy memes are back and funnier than ever

Drake showed up to perform at Backstreet Boys in Toronto and fans went wild

Win 4 passes to Boots & Hearts from Philips Sonicare

Drake just sold his YOLO Estate luxury mansion for $3 million under asking

A massive dance party will be taking over Ontario Place this summer