Drake announced that OVO Fest is returning this month

After Drake teased that OVO Fest would make a comeback for 2022, the Canadian rapper officially announced that the hip-hop festival would be returning this month.

Announced on his social media, Drake revealed that OVO Fest will be returning for three days on the last weekend of July into the August long weekend.

OCTOBER WORLD WEEKEND

Road to OVO Fest Tour

July 28 - August 1, 2022

Toronto, Ontario pic.twitter.com/yCOUp7Ygcv — OVO Sound (@OVOSound) July 13, 2022

New this year, the hip-hop festival will be held at two venues. On the first, the festival kicks off with a showcase of "All Canadian North Stars" on Thursday at his own venue History. North Star was a legacy sportswear brand popular in the city when Drake began his career.

The other two days will be held at Budweiser Stage with Chris Brown and Lil Baby headlining on Friday while there will be a Young Money reunion featuring Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj on Monday.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement at this news.

I'm so excited to get OVO FEST Tickets like I'm GOING TO SEE NICKI MINAJ LIVE FOR THE FIRST TIME — kris💿🔞 (@1800PINKQUEER) July 14, 2022

People are writing how they need to go because of the lineup.

No bc this line up for ovo fest i gotta go — Aries Da Ruler ➐ (@alexisBaybe_) July 14, 2022

While others are trying to make plans to go to the festival.

@NICKIMINAJ ma’am road to ovo fest?? You going because I’ll cross that bridge in a heartbeat. 👀👀 — 〽️uny 💵💷 (@PinkMunyBarbie) July 14, 2022

Some wish they were able to go this year.

Wow Drake really reuniting with Nicki and Wayne for OVO Fest .. wish I was going too — SC (@ShilshahC) July 14, 2022

For international fans, there's no need to worry as Drake announced that he will bring OVO Fest around the world next year for its 10-year anniversary.

Some fans are hoping that the music festival will be stopping in their city.

Drake is planning to take the OVO FEST around the world next year and if that if he make s stop in Cali im mos def I always want to go to one — Bri (@Calibrizeebeaux) July 14, 2022

One fan said that they will for sure have to go next year because they're sick of missing out.

I’m going to OVO fest next year I’m sick of missing that — 🌥 (@_SkyeTheLimit) July 14, 2022

Another fan is also hoping there's a stop in South Africa.

Drake taking OVO Fest on a World Tour next year 🤭 it better make a stop in South Africa. — Gɪᴠᴇɴ Nᴜʀᴍᴀɢᴏᴍᴇᴅᴏᴠ (@_BigSexy) July 14, 2022

This will be the first time the hip-hop festival will be returning back to the city since 2019.

OVO Fest will take place on July 28 at History, and on July 29 and August 1 at Budweiser Stage. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 15.

There is no additional information about the festival but more announcements are expected soon.