Drake announces OVO Fest 2019 in Toronto

It's back, bay-beee!

After a brief, one-year hiatus, Drake's insanely popular OVO Fest concert series is returning to Toronto in just a few weeks, preceded by the first ever OVO Summit, the specifics of which remain unclear, and an OVO Bounce basketball showcase.

Drake himself dropped the news on Instagram early Thursday morning, noting that tickets for the ninth annual OVO Fest would be going on sale this Friday (should you feel lucky enough to try and score some.)

The official lineup is essentially a redux of the B2K reunion tour that threw early oughties hip hop fans into a tizzy earlier this year.

B2k, Chingy, the Ying Yang Twins, Pretty Ricky, LLoyd and Bobby V are all slated to perform at Budweiser Stage on August 4, while Drake headlines the bill on his own for August 5 — though it's likely he'll bring out some special guests, as Drake is known to do.

The RBC-sponsored OVO Summit, described as an "immersive conference for Canadian creatives and lifestyle entrepreneurs," will take place August 1 and 2 at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto's entertainment district.

OVO Bounce will run from July 29 until August 2 at the University of Toronto's Goldring Centre.

It's exciting news for the entire city, regardless of where your passions lie, but it should come as no surprise to anyone who followed this year's NBA Championship festivities.

Drizzy all but confirmed that OVO Fest would be coming back this year while speaking to hundreds of thousands of Raptors fans at Nathan Phillips Square on June 17.

"I hope that all these guys will join me this year because we're bringing OVO Fest back, so I hope we can go crazy," said the Grammy winning artist of the newly-crowned NBA champs.

"I go by the name of Drake. I love each and every one of y'all. I hope you enjoy this moment."