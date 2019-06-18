This is what Drake's day was like at the Raptors parade and celebrations

The world's only NBA Championship-winning rapper, Drake, celebrated his team's groundbreaking recent Finals victory in style on Monday during what turned into a day-long, Raptors-themed bender for the entire City of Toronto.

Wait, what? Drake's not on the Toronto Raptors? He's not an owner, either? Or a coach? You could have fooled literally anyone watching the Toronto Raptors NBA Championship Parade.

Drizzy — who, in an official context, is the team's global brand ambassador — eschewed his own, pre-announced float during Monday's celebratory procession in favour of hopping aboard a bus with his good friends Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet and Kawhi Leonard.

Drake and Kyle Lowry with the NBA Championship trophy at the Toronto Raptors parade #RaptorsParade #WeTheNorth #WeTheNorthDay 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YqJXUMGiiv — blogTO (@blogTO) June 17, 2019

The handsome quartet spent at least five hours atop that double-decker bus, slowly working their way through the city while pouring champagne all over exuberant fans.

So..@Drake popped a champagne bottle right in front of me today and my day has been made #WeTheNorthParade #LetsGoRaptors pic.twitter.com/4W3DLISApN — Mariam (@_mariamahmed) June 18, 2019

It was nothing short of spectacular, just like the rest of Drake's day (and his year, and his entire post-Degrassi life).

Get yourself a girl that looks at you like Drake looks at, literally every single basketball player 👀 #RaptorsParade pic.twitter.com/pDWOvFeJz8 — LFC (@RockyKlopp) June 17, 2019

At one point during the parade, a member of the crowd threw a beer up to the Grammy-winning Toronto native. Drake caught said beer and proceeded to chug, much to the delight of internet people.

Elsewhere along the parade route, Drizzy recognized Toronto's now-famous "plant guy" and called him over to the bus for a meet-and-greet/plant-gifting session with Kawhi.

This is what happened: Kyle spotted Plant Guy, RECOGNIZED HIM, and called Drake over.#WeTheNorth #RaptorsParade pic.twitter.com/pc22PTrFm5 — Raptors Girls (@RaptorsGirls) June 17, 2019

At another point, a CBC reporter threw a microphone all the way up to Drake. Ever the sportsman, Drake caught the mic, made some comments and then executed the most extreme mic drop of all time.

Reporter throws mic up to #Drake on #Raptors parade bus. Drake catches it - does live TV interview - and throws mic back down to reporter 😂 🔥 🎤#RaptorsParade #WeTheNorthDay #cbcnews @GregRoss17 pic.twitter.com/oCDrZr2GMW — Acton Clarkin (@actonhere) June 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Drake's headline-making new jumbo jet was doing fly-bys over the parade route all day.

Needless to say, Aubrey and the boys were all in fantastic moods.

By the time the parade arrived for a victory rally at Nathan Phillips Square, Drake was ready to relieve himself of all that beer and champagne. The artist is said to have rushed to the public washrooms inside City Hall. He came out to a crowd of cheering fans.

Guys, Drake just came through city hall’s front doors and went towards Cafe on the Square and used the public washrooms and everyone cheered when he came out. Everything is wild. — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) June 17, 2019

Despite some intense drama in the crowd, Drake gave a rousing speech onstage at the victory party, dropping some huge news in the process.

drake just announced he's bringing back OVO fest 👀😩pic.twitter.com/GgS8LmaVrM — Genius (@Genius) June 17, 2019

OVO Fest is coming back, according to Drake — but, more importantly, you should hug a stranger.

"I want you to know that these moments are few and far between," he said during his onstage speech at Nathan Phillips Square.

This man Drake is REALLY on stage giving a speech like HE’S the MVP 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 — Jarrad Hicks 🏁 (@SheWentToJarrad) June 17, 2019

"I want you to turn to somebody that you don't know and I want you to give them a hug, I want you to tell them, 'Congratulations,' because we're from the greatest city in the world and we are the 2019 NBA Champions of the world."

"Give somebody a hug today!" the musician concluded. "I like to see all that love."