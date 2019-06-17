Here's a list of people and floats participating in the Toronto Raptors Championship Parade

After a historic NBA season that ended in the Toronto Raptors winning the NBA Championship for the first time in franchise history, the Championship Parade will get commence at 10 a.m. today with hundreds of thousands of fans set to join the celebrations.

The parade route will begin at Exhibition Place’s Princes’ Gates, before heading east on Lakeshore Boulevard, north onto York Street and University Avenue and finally heading east on Queen Street to Nathan Phillips Square for a celebration rally at 12:30 p.m.

If you've been wondering who will be marching, here's a list of people and floats participating in the parade this morning.

Following a motorcade of police vehicles and two broadcast trucks, Toronto Raptors fans, represented by Superfan Nav Bhatia, will serve as the Honorary Parade Marshall.



Masai Ujiri, President, Toronto Raptors, and family in grey Ford convertible.



Bobby Webster, General Manager, Toronto Raptors, and family in white Ford convertible.



Nick Nurse, Head Coach, Toronto Raptors, and family in red Ford convertible.



Wayne Embry, Senior Basketball Advisor, Toronto Raptors, and wife in silver Ford convertible.



10 Ford F-150 Raptor vehicles carrying Toronto Raptors coaching staff and families.



Toronto Raptors parade float towed by Ford F-250 carrying MLSE Board of Directors and spouses. Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of the Board, MLSE and Chairman, NBA Board of Governors George Cope, Bell Canada Edward Rogers, Rogers Communications Inc. Bernard le Duc, Bell Canada Glen Le Blanc, Bell Canada Joe Natale, Rogers Communications Inc. Tony Staffieri, Rogers Communications Inc. David Miller, Rogers Communications Inc. Dale Lastman, Goodmans LLP

Ford F-150 Raptor carrying “The 6ix Stix”.



Trolley carrying families of MLSE Board of Directors.



Tangerine parade float towed by Ford F-150 carrying MLSE Executive Leadership Team. Michael Friisdahl, President and CEO Cynthia Devine, Chief Financial Officer Nick Eaves, Chief Venues and Operations Officer Peter Miller, Chief Legal and Development Officer Humza Teherany, Chief Technology and Digital Officer Jeff Deline, Chief Revenue Officer Shannon Hosford, Chief Marketing Officer Kim Carter, Senior Vice President, Human Resources Dan Morrow, Vice President, Food and Beverage

Parade float towed by Ford Ranger featuring Raptors global ambassador Drake.



Open top double-decker buses carrying Toronto Raptors players with friends and family. Bus #1 – Serge Ibaka, Jodie Meeks and Malcolm Miller Bus #2 – Danny Green, Norman Powell and Chris Boucher Bus #3 – Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet and Kawhi Leonard Bus #4 – Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Patrick McCaw Bus #5 – Marc Gasol, Eric Moreland, Jeremy Lin and Jordan Loyd

Police escort and EMS vehicles.



Two pipe and drum support vehicles.

For those unable to attend the Raptors Championship Parade in person can catch all the action starting at 10 a.m. on TV or online.