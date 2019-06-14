Sports & Play
toronto raptors parade

Toronto Raptors championship parade details announced

The Toronto Raptors were just crowned NBA Champions and already details for their championship parade are being announced.

As Toronto parties in the streets tonight, we can mark our calendars for this Monday June 17 for the parade to celebrate the Game 6 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Exhibition Place and run along Lake Shore Boulevard until York, run north on York, University Avenue and Armoury St. and end up at Nathan Phillips Square.

More details coming soon.

Fareen Karim

