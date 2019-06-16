Toronto Raptors Championship Parade Route Map and Road Closures

The Toronto Raptors NBA championship parade and rally goes does on Monday June 17.

To accommodate the parade that will wind its way from Exhibition Place, along Lakeshore Blvd. West, York St. and University Ave. starting at 10 a.m. a number of nearby roads will be closed.

The parade will end with a rally at Nathan Phillips Square, which will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The following full closures and restrictions are expected to be in effect around the area, starting as early as 9 a.m.

Bay St. will be fully closed between Dundas St. and Richmond St. West.

Queen St. West will be fully closed between Yonge St. and University Ave.

Chestnut and Elizabeth Streets will be fully closed.

Armoury St. will have restricted access.

The TTC will be adding additional resources to accommodate people travelling to and from the parade, including extra staff, streetcars and more frequent subway service.

The following TTC routes will be on diversion as a result of the festivities.

5 Avenue Rd

6 Bay

29 Dufferin

121 Fort York-Esplanade

501 Queen

504 King

509 Harbourfront

510 Spadina

511 Bathurst

Also, the 510 Spadina will not be available at Union Station. Anyone travelling in that area should use the 509 Harbourfront instead to connect with the 510 at Spadina Ave. and Queens Quay.

The Union Station Bus Terminal will remain open, with all routes running during the parade.

For access to Exhibition Station, be sure to check the schedules for Lakeshore West and some Lakeshore East trains. Alternatively, the public can join the parade along the route from Union Station.

It's going to be fun morning and afternoon of celebrating the big win, so be sure to look your Raptors best and get ready to cheer. We The North!