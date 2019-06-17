Plant Guy spotted at Toronto Raptors Championship Parade

The Toronto Raptors “Plant Guy” was spotted pumping up the crowd on University Avenue for the championship parade.

After the Raptors won the NBA Finals on Thursday night, a man was carrying a plant around downtown Toronto, determined to give it to Leonard as a housewarming gift when he agrees to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors.

Someone brought a plant to give to Kawhi Leonard while Toronto celebrated the Raptors as NBA Champions 🌿 #Toronto #Raptors #PlantGuy pic.twitter.com/QwgIJiDx51 — blogTO (@blogTO) June 15, 2019

The man called the plant a “Kawh-actus” and the video went viral.

But don’t be fooled, there are imitation plant guys at the parade today, equip with early housewarming gifts for Leonard.

The #Raptors parade has produced more Plant Guys. 🌱 pic.twitter.com/OAbJvxg942 — Jacob Lorinc (@jacoblorinc) June 17, 2019

By the end of today, Leonard is going to have a forest of plants to fill his new home in Toronto. That is, once he finally agrees to settle down in the championship city.