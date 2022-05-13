Music
Michelle Payot
Posted 51 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
ovo fest toronto

Drake announces OVO Fest to return to Toronto this year

Music
Michelle Payot
Posted 51 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

With the announcement of Rolling Loud making its way to Toronto later this year, fans of hip-hop were left wondering if Drake would make an appearance or if his own OVO Fest would be making a comeback.

Fans can now stop worrying if the hip-hop festival is coming back because Drake just announced that OVO Fest would officially be returning for 2022.

British rapper Dave was in town for a concert last night at History, with some fans speculating if Drake would make a surprise visit at his own venue.

For the lucky fans that were there, they were in for a treat because not only did Drake come out on stage to perform his song "Knife Talk," but he also announced that OVO Fest would be returning to the city.

In a clip posted online, Drake can be seen telling the crowd the good news before leaving the stage.

"They let the city back open so I will see you at OVO Fest soon," says the rapper.

This announcement had the crowd erupt in excitement.

With fans eagerly writing that they will be there this year.

Although the announcement was just made last night, fans are already eagerly asking for dates for the festival.

One fan even said how they will be going to both Rolling Loud and OVO Fest.

Fans from outside of Toronto have even said that they'll need to get their passport ready to fly to the festival.

All we know so far is that the music festival is making its return back to the city, for the first time since 2019. There is no additional information about the event or the lineup but an announcement is expected soon.

Lead photo by

champagnepapi

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Drake announces OVO Fest to return to Toronto this year

25 big ticket concerts in Toronto this summer

Toronto is getting the North American debut of a huge Bob Marley exhibit this summer

Shawn Mendes and Director X just bumped into each other at local Toronto restaurant

Drake got drunk at the Kentucky Derby and his interviews were hilarious

5 up-and-coming hip-hop artists in Toronto

Drake and Future just dropped a new music video shot at iconic Toronto landmark

10 bars to discover up-and-coming bands in Toronto