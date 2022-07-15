Drake's OVO Fest Toronto tickets just went on sale and fan reactions were hilarious

After announcing earlier this year that OVO Fest would be making a comeback for 2022 in Toronto, Drake officially dropped the dates of the festival earlier this week.

Fans began to freak out because the event announcement was made just two weeks before the hip-hop festival is scheduled to go down, and just two days before tickets go on sale.

Tickets went on sale on July 15 at 10:00 a.m. and fans have had some hilarious reactions to the obvious demand.

One fan wished others good luck, even adding the Hunger Games salute to their tweet.

Good luck to everyone trying to get ovofest tickets. May the odds be ever in your favor pic.twitter.com/XgI7jlfv7e — The Real Sim Shady 🇳🇬 (@SimmingTingzz) July 15, 2022

Another told fans not to spend all their money trying to get tickets.

Don’t go broke buying OVO Fest tickets 😂 — Terry Flips (@fenixconnexion) July 15, 2022

Someone even joked that people will be eating a basic diet after trying to pay for tickets.

First OVO Fest since 2019, a lot of ppl gonna be on rice and ketchup diet after paying those tickets but I get it. — Ahmed🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 14, 2022

One fan even joked about having others' credit cards decline just so they have a better chance at snagging seats.

May your cards decline when ya’ll try to buy ovo fest tickets so I can have a chance 🙏🏼 Amen — pettyWAP (@badgyaljilli) July 15, 2022

A few have compared the ticket release to an apocalypse.

why the morning of ovo fest tickets release feel like the apocalypse — f. (@_ffarz) July 15, 2022

Or even a one-man battle against all odds.

Getting OVO Fest tickets today finna be like … pic.twitter.com/lxDg0kUe55 — ✨PPP✨ (Professional Pretty Passenger) (@tbh_dope) July 15, 2022

The queue for tickets was just chaos, with thousands of people trying to buy tickets.

Me on Ticketmaster trying to get through the 2000+ people ahead of me for OVO Fest tickets pic.twitter.com/xv3JeRIz07 — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) July 15, 2022

Some waited over 40 minutes in the queue only to be left with no tickets at all.

Ticketmaster had me waiting in line for 40 minutes to buy OVO Fest tickets just to tell me there’s none left pic.twitter.com/bYxcRo57h7 — Sergio (@sgriffinjr_) July 15, 2022

One fan saw the prices for the festival and went straight back to bed after seeing the cost.

I woke up early to try and get OVO Fest tickets, only to find out that the starting price for the cheapest seats was $600… Ya I’m going back to bed — AB (@WayToo6ixy) July 15, 2022

As chaotic as ticket sales were, some fans were able to snag tickets.

I GOT TICKETS TO OVO FEST IM CRYING 😭😭😭😭 — B (@seven7heavens) July 15, 2022

Those lucky fans couldn't hold their excitement to see one of their favourite artists.

GOT MY OVO FEST TICKET YASSSS I FINALLY GET TO SEE NICKIIIII pic.twitter.com/RT802NhmdJ — lani #FUCKDRAKE (@paragawilldie) July 15, 2022

Unfortunately, OVO Fest is now sold out but hopefully those still looking are able to find some reasonable priced tickets from resellers.

OVO Fest is set to return to the city on July 29 at History and on July 30 and August 1 at Budweiser Stage.