ovo fest 2022

Drake's OVO Fest Toronto tickets just went on sale and fan reactions were hilarious

After announcing earlier this year that OVO Fest would be making a comeback for 2022 in Toronto, Drake officially dropped the dates of the festival earlier this week.

Fans began to freak out because the event announcement was made just two weeks before the hip-hop festival is scheduled to go down, and just two days before tickets go on sale.

Tickets went on sale on July 15 at 10:00 a.m. and fans have had some hilarious reactions to the obvious demand.

One fan wished others good luck, even adding the Hunger Games salute to their tweet.

Another told fans not to spend all their money trying to get tickets.

Someone even joked that people will be eating a basic diet after trying to pay for tickets.

One fan even joked about having others' credit cards decline just so they have a better chance at snagging seats.

A few have compared the ticket release to an apocalypse.

Or even a one-man battle against all odds.

The queue for tickets was just chaos, with thousands of people trying to buy tickets.

Some waited over 40 minutes in the queue only to be left with no tickets at all.

One fan saw the prices for the festival and went straight back to bed after seeing the cost.

As chaotic as ticket sales were, some fans were able to snag tickets.

Those lucky fans couldn't hold their excitement to see one of their favourite artists.

Unfortunately, OVO Fest is now sold out but hopefully those still looking are able to find some reasonable priced tickets from resellers.

OVO Fest is set to return to the city on July 29 at History and on July 30 and August 1 at Budweiser Stage.

champagnepapi
