10 bars and restaurants for live music in Toronto right now

Bars and restaurants in Toronto for live music right now are cautiously and creatively figuring out ways to bring the joy of performances back into our lives. Whether on a patio or inside, these places are now back to regularly bringing shows to the public.

Here's where to go in Toronto for live music right now.

Live music, mostly small jazz groups, is now back on weekends at this College St. bar that has transparent barriers in place, and also streams show to Facebook and their patio.

This West Queen West cafe is now safely doing shows inside. A limited number of tickets are available in advance for performances like blues shows.

Performances from solo guitarists and even an open mic night are back at this Danforth bar and restaurant. For the open mic you're encouraged to bring your own mic, and stands are rigged with transparent barriers.

King West has this French restaurant that's hosting performances from jazz combos in their alleyway patio furnished with cute couches and strung with twinkly lights.

Reserve a spot for a Friday DJ night or a Wednesday live music residency at this Kensington Armenian cocktail bar that serves Armenian snacks.

This Parkdale bar has axed its daytime cafe program and is focusing instead on putting on live music and comedy shows at night. Performers stay inside and shows are streamed out to the patio.

Head to this Little Italy bar on weekends for performances innovatively put on at a safe distance across the street from the patio.

Live music is back at this Queen West bar on the patio and the sidewalk, and you can make reservations online on their website. Kick back and enjoy the Georgian food, drink and eclectic music this place has to offer.

At least one show has already taken place at this Little Italy venue, and they're cautiously looking into making more happen. The band plays inside the bar behind glass and the audience stays in their parking spot patio. Watch their social media for last minute announcements.

This diner next to Yonge Dundas Square has been putting on live shows from their balcony, and you can now watch them from their patio down below as you enjoy diner eats.