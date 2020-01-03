Music
Mira Miller
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
shawn mendes camila cabello

Snowy photos show Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello strolling around Toronto

Music
Mira Miller
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's favourite celebrity couple has been spotted around the city numerous times in recent months, and the latest photos of the pair show them strolling around the snowy streets of Toronto.

Pickering-native pop star Shawn Mendes and celebrity girlfriend Camila Cabello aren't exactly known to shy away from PDA. Just last week the couple was spotted making out at Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen in the King West area. 

Mendes has been in town for a while, as he celebrated New Year's Eve at a bash in the Distillery District. And although his bae was nowhere to be found in photos from the December 31 party, it seems the two have reunited once again. 

Photos of the couple from the past few days show them walking and talking throughout the city. 

Some of the shots show the two holdings hands, while others feature Mendes holding bags of what appear to be either groceries or take-out. 

In certain photos, Mendes can be seen lovingly fixing Cabello's jacket or helping to readjust her hair. 

Mendes and Cabello's relationship was rumoured to be a publicity stunt for their single Señorita for quite some time, though it seems the two really are just a happy couple living their lives in Toronto. 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Snowy photos show Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello strolling around Toronto

Drake admits to being drunk during his iconic Raptors victory speech

The top 50 live music venues in Toronto

Drake removed Chair Girl from his new video and now her lawyer is upset

Wildflower nightclub is closing down in Toronto for good next week

Drake put Chair Girl in his new music video and Toronto is furious

15 iconic music venues we lost in Toronto over the last decade

10 people from Toronto who became stars over the past decade