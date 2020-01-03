Snowy photos show Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello strolling around Toronto

Toronto's favourite celebrity couple has been spotted around the city numerous times in recent months, and the latest photos of the pair show them strolling around the snowy streets of Toronto.

Pickering-native pop star Shawn Mendes and celebrity girlfriend Camila Cabello aren't exactly known to shy away from PDA. Just last week the couple was spotted making out at Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen in the King West area.

Mendes has been in town for a while, as he celebrated New Year's Eve at a bash in the Distillery District. And although his bae was nowhere to be found in photos from the December 31 party, it seems the two have reunited once again.

Photos of the couple from the past few days show them walking and talking throughout the city.

Some of the shots show the two holdings hands, while others feature Mendes holding bags of what appear to be either groceries or take-out.

In certain photos, Mendes can be seen lovingly fixing Cabello's jacket or helping to readjust her hair.

Mendes and Cabello's relationship was rumoured to be a publicity stunt for their single Señorita for quite some time, though it seems the two really are just a happy couple living their lives in Toronto.