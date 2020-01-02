City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago

shawn mendes toronto

Shawn Mendes celebrated New Year's Eve in Toronto

Shawn Mendes, Toronto's pop star extraordinaire, rang in the New Year on Tuesday night with a giant bash in the city. 

The singer—who was spotted engaging in some serious PDA with his "Senorita" co-singer Camila Cabello at Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen earlier—was all smiles on the eve of December 31. 

Evidently, Mendes decided to stay in Toronto by celebrating in the Distillery District.

Photos posted to his IG show the 21-year-old cracking open a bottle of Veuve Clicquot. 

There are also multiple pictures of him with his Toronto friends in front of inflatable 2020 balloons. 

No pics of Mendes and his boo Camila have been spotted, but with the number of times we've seen the pair making out, we can do without the New Year's kiss photos.

Miranda McDonald

