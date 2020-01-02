Shawn Mendes celebrated New Year's Eve in Toronto
Shawn Mendes, Toronto's pop star extraordinaire, rang in the New Year on Tuesday night with a giant bash in the city.
The singer—who was spotted engaging in some serious PDA with his "Senorita" co-singer Camila Cabello at Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen earlier—was all smiles on the eve of December 31.
He looks so happy, I love that❤ Happy new year Shawn❤ @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/ExYotaEdz9— Jac🇦🇷 (@_perfectlysm_) January 1, 2020
Evidently, Mendes decided to stay in Toronto by celebrating in the Distillery District.
@ShawnMendes and his friends at a New Year’s party tonight! #ShawnMendes #mendesarmy #Senorita #ificanthaveyou pic.twitter.com/qom1RTJy2J— Shawn Mendes Updates 🇮🇪 (@muffinboyShawnn) January 1, 2020
Photos posted to his IG show the 21-year-old cracking open a bottle of Veuve Clicquot.
There are also multiple pictures of him with his Toronto friends in front of inflatable 2020 balloons.
@ShawnMendes with friends partying for the new year! #shawnmendes #mendesarmy #Senorita #ificanthaveyou pic.twitter.com/gteeVwQetO— Shawn Mendes Updates 🇮🇪 (@muffinboyShawnn) January 1, 2020
No pics of Mendes and his boo Camila have been spotted, but with the number of times we've seen the pair making out, we can do without the New Year's kiss photos.
