Wildflower nightclub is closing down in Toronto for good next week

Wildflower, the renowned nightclub and lounge below Toronto's Thompson Hotel, is joining a growing list of establishments that are shutting down permanently after this New Year's Eve.

The club made an Instagram post yesterday announcing their forthcoming closure after five years on the corner of Wellington and Bathurst.

The caption gives thanks to "our team, our amazing guests that return week after week, and the limitless talent we’ve had the opportunity to provide a stage for."

The statement comes on the heels of news that the long-running Thompson Diner, a go-to spot for late night comfort eats in the same building as Wildflower, is also shuttering due to the Thompson complex's sale to 1 Hotels.

The hotel will keep its luxury edge but undergo a complete revamp under the eco-conscious 1 Hotels banner. The new facility will open in summer 2020.

There will be one final Wildflower party until 3 a.m. on New Year's Eve to commemorate the popular club's legacy in Toronto night life.