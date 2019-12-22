Toronto restaurant from people behind Vegandale is closing

Toronto plant-based favourite Mythology Diner, which sought to elevate and veganize classic diner-style meals, is closing after just two years in business.

Situated near Queen and Dufferin Street amid Parkdale's controversial Vegandale area, the restaurant and bar served up dishes from chef Doug McNish, known for his one-of-a-kind vegan eggs benedicts with shockingly realistic plant-based egg yolks.

The diner's sleek decor and elegant finishes — such as gold silverware, exposed brick and black stone tabletops — set it apart from the concepts of both diners and vegan restaurants, the latter of which can often feel cafeteria-like.

Details like these, along with the fairly high price tag typical of good quality vegan food such as Mythology's, are what many see as indicative of Vegandale's contribution to the gentrification of the neighbourhood.

In a goodbye message posted to social media, the 5700 Inc. (the body behind Mythology and the rest of the Vegandale eateries) does not cite a reason for the restaurant's closure, but says it's confident that it's leaving the city a more vegan-friendly place than when it opened.

"Our mission has always been to end the exploitation of animals by making veganism accessible," the statement reads. "With more vegan options available than ever before, we close the doors of Myth feeling confident the world is starting to listen."

Mythology's last meal service will be on December 31, 2019.