Vegan brewery expands Vegandale in Parkdale with morality on tap

The battle between the people behind Vegandale and the residents of Parkdale seems like it's only beginning.

Now with six vegan businesses in the neighbourhood and more to come, The 5700 Inc. doesn't see what all the fuss is about and plans to give back by maybe opening a vegan food bank.

Some residents aren't so sure, feeling the Vegandale branding is being shoved down their throats, rejecting the vegan brewery's slogan "morality on tap" and organizing a community meeting in an effort to cancel this weekend's vegan block party.

In the latest episode of the Only in Toronto podcast we speak to the people behind Vegandale, local residents and a 65 year old Parkdale business that's probably seen it all.

