Toronto is getting its first vegan brewery

Leave it to the folks behind Vegandale — Toronto's self-styled block of cruelty-free shops and restaurants — to launch a beer brand with the tagline "Morality on Tap."

Introducing Vegandale Brewery: A soon-to-open brewpub and 100 seat restaurant in Parkdale that serves exclusively vegan food and beer.

Yes, before you Google it, vegan beer is a thing; it just happens to be most beers. Alcohol brands that use gelatin, casein or isinglass in their product — like Guinness and Red Stripe — are not vegan, but pretty much everything else you'll find on tap in the average Canadian watering hole is.

"Get ready to experience the first brewery of its kind to offer an unapologetic stance on veganism, alongside quality craft brews and great eats!" reads an announcement released on Tuesday by The 5700 Inc, which also runs Mythology Diner, Doomies and The Imperative.

"Vegandale Brewery is offering Torontonians the chance to get their daily dose of morality, straight from the tap."

This new brewery will take over the space that used to be occupied by Duggan's in Parkdale, at 1346 Queen Street West.

Duggan's will continue to operate in the basement of the establishment, while Michael Duggan, a Mill Street Brewery co-founder, will help Vegandale Brewery produce "carefully crafted small-batch brews" with names like Principled Pilsner, See the Light Lager, The Sour Truth, and Morally Superior IPA.

As you can see, Vegandale is really leaning into the inexplicably rage-filled criticism of both itself and veganism in general.

While a specific launch date has yet to be revealed, The 5700 Inc. says that we can expect the brewery to open "sooner than you'd think." An Instagram account set up for the venture lists an opening date of Summer 2018.

"We're ready to show Toronto that our strong brews match our strong convictions," says Hellenic Vincent De Paul, owner of The 5700 Inc.

"And with four additional vegan storefronts launching this summer under the Vegandale brand, we have lots of reasons to toast to the end of animal exploitation."