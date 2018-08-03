Toronto scalpers jack up prices to Danforth benefit concert

In today's edition of maddening news that surprises no one, it seems scalpers have now targeted tickets to the benefit show for the Danforth shooting.

The concert, set for August 11 during Taste of the Danforth, is intended to raise funds for the Danforth Strong fund, which provides support for the victims and their families.

The tickets sold out on Ticketmaster almost instantly once they went live.

I’m assuming that no human was able to purchase Billy Talent tickets this morning? — Anastasia Beaverhausen 🍒 (@kris0nthego) August 1, 2018

But now, websites like StubHub, eBay, kijiji, and more are being filled with listings for marked-up tickets to the charity show, which is being played by Billy Talent, PUP, and City and Colour.

The original ticket price of $50 has been doubled, tripled, and more by the resellers. Some listings on eBay have reached close to $900 before noon.

$65 Billy Talent charity show sold out in less than an hour now all these scam artists are selling tickets for like $200-$400 each #fuckyou anyone got tickets to sell at a reasonable price? — Nick Landry (@THEFL00RISLAVA) August 1, 2018

Maybe some of the resellers will donate the profits to the Danforth Strong fund, but we doubt it.

Oh, and if you want, you can do that right here.