Rolling Stones could be coming to Toronto to play El Mocambo

In March of 1977, a 34-year-old Mick Jagger and his band staged what would become one legendary surprise show at Toronto's El Mocambo night club.

Some 41 years later, the venue has come screaming back to life at Spadina and College, its iconic neon palm tree sign hanging high for all to see—and the man who owns it wants to stage a reprise.

Canadian business tycoon Michael Wekerle is set to reopen the El Mo this Spring after nearly five years of dormancy and, more recently, at least $20-million worth of renovations.

He told the Toronto Sun over the weekend that he hopes to have none other than The Rolling Stones perform at his grand opening.

Fans of the El Mocambo listen up! News has it the place is set to RE-OPEN its doors April 2019! Rumor has it that the Rolling Stones might be playing opening nite! Here's the music from way back in 1977 when they played in Torontohttps://t.co/lwA6IUnUlN — Rod (@WarriorRod) November 16, 2018

As it turns out, the band is rumoured to be touring in North America around the same time as the El Mo's official relaunch.

Wekerle, himself a rockstar type, is said to be in hot pursuit of the would-be show.

"I’m hoping and crossing my fingers," he said to the Sun. "I've reached out to their management team when I was in Prague to go see them."

Could it happen? I mean, sure, theoretically. If anyone has the money, connections and ambition to bring the Stones back to El Mocambo it's Wekerle.

Will it happen? Who knows. Fingers crossed, either way.