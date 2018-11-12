Music
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
el mocambo toronto

The iconic El Mocambo sign has returned to Toronto's Chinatown

Music
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's official—El Mo is back. After a tumultuous journey of supposed permanent closuresownership changes, and re-opening dates that never happened, it looks like the legendary music venue is gearing up to open its doors at last.

El Mocambo's neon palm tree sign was unveiled in mint condition today—it's actually a brand new sign, albeit identical—and successfully hoisted onto the El Mo building once more.

A construction team delivered and lifted the sign up using a towering crane, blocking off the sidewalk and bike lanes on Spadina just south of College while crowds stood by to watch. 

The arrival of the sign comes just in time to celebrate the music hall's 70th anniversary. 

Renovations on the El Mocambo's interior are still underway so it's hard to tell exactly when it'll re-open. 

What we do know is that it'll look a lot different than the venue where the likes of Buddy Guy, Muddy Waters, and most iconically The Rolling Stones in 1977, once graced the stage.

And for those who want to take part in some Toronto history, make sure to check out the sign's official re-lighting ceremony on November 15. 

Lead photo by

Tanya Mok

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

The iconic El Mocambo sign has returned to Toronto's Chinatown

This is where vinyl records are born in Toronto

The top 5 new live music venues in Toronto

Massey Hall just lost its iconic fire escape stairs

Carly Rae Jepsen unveils Hudson's Bay holiday windows to huge crowd in Toronto

10 intimate concert venues in Toronto to get close with the band

Carly Rae Jepsen playing free show in Toronto this weekend

Win tickets to The Weeknd and special guests courtesy of STACK