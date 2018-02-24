The top 5 restaurants for live music in Toronto

The top restaurants for live music in Toronto provide amazing soundtracks for your dining experience. Nothing makes dinner better than some soulful crooning with your food and wine.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants for live music in Toronto.

This massive two-tiered pub in the Financial District has live music every night, from singers and bands jamming out as you pig out on pizza and get drunk on one or more of their 50 plus beers on tap.

A go-to joint for a throwback live music experience, this bar in Roncy reopened early 2017 after a brief hiatus and is now back with live acts most days of the week, accompanied by a dinner menu that includes hearty dishes like lamb shank and veal chops with wine.

Head to this Little Italy spot for acoustic shows and Wine and Jazz Wednesdays to pair with charcuterie boards, burgers and your favourite red. Keep an eye out for their occasional buck-a-shuck events featuring live music.

This incredible venue is a Brockton Village staple. With concerts, performances, and album releases happening almost daily, be sure to make reservations at this vibrant dance hall ahead of time, especially during their weekend dinners of Cuban fare with a live salsa band.

An oldie but a goodie, this institution on Queen West has been the heart of Toronto’s jazz scene since the 80s. With performances happening at least twice every day, nestle into one of their intimate booths and enjoy some smooth jazz with wings and burgers.