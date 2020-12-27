This is what's filming in Toronto this winter

If you're wondering what's filming in Toronto this winter then you've come to the right place, because the city's film and television industry is as active as ever and constantly growing despite obvious challenges presented by the pandemic.

Though many Ontario businesses and industries have closed down to help curb the spread of COVID-19 as a part of the province-wide shutdown, the film and TV industry has strict protocols in place that allow it to keep operating safely.

The province has also outlined specific rules for the industry in its detailed document about the shutdown, including not allowing studio audiences on set, not allowing more than 10 performers on a film or television set at once, and requiring sets to be configured in a way that enables everyone to maintain a physical distance of at least two metres except where necessary for filming.

Here are some of the most exciting movies and TV shows filming in Toronto this winter.

1UP

Canadian actor Elliot Page made headlines earlier this year when he announced to the world that he is transgender and non-binary, and now the star is working on a new gaming comedy in and around Toronto.

1UP will tell the story of "a gamer who quits her college esports team due to sexism from her male counterparts," according to Variety, and it also stars Paris Berelc.

According to Ontario Creates, production on the film began on Nov. 16 and is expected to continue until Jan. 29, 2021.

All the signage indicates that it is 1Up filming at this location! — Stefania Moro (@smoro22) December 10, 2020

Chroma/Umbrella Academy

While 1Up will is expected to wrap filming at the end of January, it seems Page will actually be in Toronto a little while longer, because a Netflix series listed by Ontario Creates as "Chroma" is actually the working title of the next season of The Umbrella Academy, according to industry outlet Production Weekly.

The superhero series filmed its first two seasons in Toronto and surrounding areas, and it looks like the third season will be no exception.

Production on season three is set to begin on Feb. 8, and it's expected to run until at least Aug. 17.

The Umbrella Academy costume designer is now in Toronto for season 3 preparation! pic.twitter.com/XtLdpodNAe — the umbrella academy☂︎ (@umbrellaacademy) November 3, 2020

In The Dark

In The Dark is an American drama series that tells the story of "a young, blind woman [who] tries to solve her friend's murder," according to IMDb.

The show stars actors Perry Mattfeld, Rich Sommer, Brooke Markham and more, and production on the series' third season is currently underway in Toronto.

Filming on the show began on Nov. 2, and it's set to wrap on April 22, 2021.

Filming update 🎬: Today, Victoria and Toronto Streets were transformed into Chicago for the series "In The Dark". 🇺🇲 I took a photo of Chicago's finest - actors of course! 👮‍♂️👮‍♀️The set even had snow! ❄️ @WhatsFilmingON @TOFilming_EM pic.twitter.com/sNDPO42bp7 — Anita Windisman (@AnitaWindisman) November 6, 2020

Phoenix/The Handmaid's Tale

The majority of the dystopian yet eerily accurate series The Handmaid's Tale has been shot in and around Toronto thus far, including in spots such as the Church of St. Aidan on Queen Street East and the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, and the upcoming season is no different.

Toronto residents have spotted the show's signature sets and costumes many times over the past few years, and now the star-studded cast is back in the city working on the fourth season, also called "Phoenix."

Production on season four of The Handmaid's Tale began on Sept. 8 and will last until at least March 21.

Filming Update!#TheHandmaidsTale photos from the Durand Park set in Hamilton, Ontario. 🤫🎥🎬 (Part 2)



Filming continues today for the last day at this location. https://t.co/uk7KHlHJC3 — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) December 15, 2020

Jack Reacher

A new series based on the main character from author Lee Child's bestselling book series is coming to Amazon Prime, and it's being filmed right here in Toronto.

The first season of the show will reflect the first Jack Reacher novel, called Killing Floor, according to Deadline, and it'll star Hollywood actor Alan Ritchson.

Season one of Jack Reacher is expected to begin filming in Toronto on April 15, and it's set to wrap on July 30.

See

Beloved actor and certified Toronto restaurant lover Jason Momoa has been in the city for a while now working on the second season of his Apple TV+ show See.

The television show has been filming at Cinespace Film Studios since October, and Momoa has been spotted making the most of his time in the city ever since.

Production on the series officially began on Oct. 15, and it's expected to last until March 12.

Slumberland

Momoa has also been working on a second project during his time in Toronto, and it's Netflix's live-action adaptation of the 1989 American-Japanese animated film Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland.

The movie follows the adventures of a young girl named Nema who travels to a mystical dream land to find her missing father, and Momoa's character, a large half-man-half-monster character named Flip, accompanies her along the way.

Slumberland began shooting in Toronto on Nov. 9, and it'll continue until at least Feb. 26.

Titans

The live-action series based on the DC Comic team Teen Titans has been in Toronto working on season three since October.

The third season is set to be released on HBO Max, and Twitter account Toronto Filming has been sharing a number of behind-the-scenes photos since production began in the city.

Titans has been filming the show's third season in Toronto since Oct. 13 and it'll wrap on June 10.

Filming Update#DCTitans wraps for the holidays. ￼

Check out this new behind the scenes photo. @DCTitansBrasil pic.twitter.com/mRV7EdNnCk — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) December 19, 2020

The Boys

The satirical superhero series that's come to be known for featuring obvious Toronto landmarks will begin production on its third season later this winter.

The Boys, which stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Jessie T. Usher, Erin Moriarty and more, tells the story of "a group of vigilantes [who] set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers."

Production on the series' third season is set to begin on Feb. 1, and it'll end on Aug. 12.