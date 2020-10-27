Jason Momoa gets motorcycle delivery in Toronto

A motorcycle dealership in Cambridge had quite the famous client this past weekend.

On Saturday, Blackbridge Harley-Davidson took to social media to announce that a few lucky employees got to spend the day with the one and only Jason Momoa.

In their Facebook post, the dealership explained that these enviable employees had the oppportunity to deliver some motorcycles to the actor, who is currently filiming a new movie in Toronto.

"This weekend was a wild one! On Saturday we rode down to deliver a couple LiveWire's to Jason Momoa and his crew! @prideofgypsies thanks for showing us the collection of your bikes and being a gracious host! Enjoy the bikes!" the post reads.

"All of our motorcycles are available to rent at any given time, so you can pick up or have them delivered so basically he just took advantage of some LiveWires that we had available," Michelle Sullivan, operations and marketing manager told blogTO.

She also added that Momoa has a partnership with Harley-Davidson Canada and his ridden these types of bikes in the past.

"I think he just wanted to have some fun in Toronto," Sullivan explained.

"We were happy to oblige."

The Aquaman star is in the city filming season two of See and has been spotted all over downtown. Earlier this month, he sat down for a meal at Ozzy's Burgers in Kensington Market.

He was also recently stopped in at Cosmos Records on Queen Street West to pick up some new vinyl.

Jason Mamoa picking up some rare groove in Toronto 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/KhkXOboCx7 — David Sun Lee 이철균 (@davidsunlee) October 16, 2020

Keep your eyes peeled because you might just catch a glimpse of Jason Momoa crusising downtown Toronto on a Harley-Davidson.