Film
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pinewood studios toronto

Massive Toronto film and television studio is expanding again

Film
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's film and television industry has been steadily growing over the years, with so many of the most popular movies and shows filmed right here in the city, and now one of the mega production studios in The Port Lands is expanding as a result.

Pinewood Toronto Studios announced this week that construction has begun on a multi-stage expansion, consisting of more than 200,000 square feet (18,580 square metres) of new sound stage and support space.

"The five-acre new build will better meet the growing roster of domestic and international film and television clients in Toronto, bringing the production facility to a total of over 525,000 square feet," reads a news release from the company. 

When completed, the expansion will feature five new sound stages totalling 102,000 square feet, 58,000 square feet of additional office and support space, and 15,000 square feet dedicated to a mill shop and workshop space in addition to a new 25,000 square foot workshop added in 2019.

All told, the facility will house 16 sound stages, several dedicated workshop spaces and a number of offices that can continue to house multiple productions at a time.

"We're excited to invest in the future of our vibrant creative industry and are targeting completion in early 2022," said President of Pinewood Toronto Studios and Vice-President of Bell Media Studios Nanci MacLean in a statement. 

"Already Canada's best-in-class film and television studio, today's construction update reinforces Pinewood Toronto Studios' commitment to serving the needs of the most innovative content creators in the world."

This news come as a number of film studios have opened in Toronto's Port Lands over the past several years, including Pinewood,  Cinespace, and District 28, with the new Basin Media Hub slated to open next. 

Lead photo by

Pinewood Toronto Studios

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Popular Netflix show The Queen's Gambit was actually filmed in Toronto

Massive Toronto film and television studio is expanding again

Cast of The Man From Toronto spotted filming at The Queensway and Kipling

You can now watch every episode of Degrassi Junior High online for free

A new movie starring Ellen Page and Paris Berelc is filming in Toronto

Stars of new Bradley Cooper film photographed while out for dinner in Toronto

A massive Marvel Avengers exhibition opens in Toronto this month

A new set is being built for What We Do in the Shadows in Toronto right now