Massive Toronto film and television studio is expanding again

Toronto's film and television industry has been steadily growing over the years, with so many of the most popular movies and shows filmed right here in the city, and now one of the mega production studios in The Port Lands is expanding as a result.

Pinewood Toronto Studios announced this week that construction has begun on a multi-stage expansion, consisting of more than 200,000 square feet (18,580 square metres) of new sound stage and support space.

"The five-acre new build will better meet the growing roster of domestic and international film and television clients in Toronto, bringing the production facility to a total of over 525,000 square feet," reads a news release from the company.

Major construction has begun at #PinewoodTorontoStudios. Our expansion features five new sound stages and production support space to meet the growing roster of domestic and international production clients in Toronto. https://t.co/0hNNxfMy9Z pic.twitter.com/HmpFfZC3J2 — pinewoodstudios (@PinewoodStudios) November 12, 2020

When completed, the expansion will feature five new sound stages totalling 102,000 square feet, 58,000 square feet of additional office and support space, and 15,000 square feet dedicated to a mill shop and workshop space in addition to a new 25,000 square foot workshop added in 2019.

All told, the facility will house 16 sound stages, several dedicated workshop spaces and a number of offices that can continue to house multiple productions at a time.

"We're excited to invest in the future of our vibrant creative industry and are targeting completion in early 2022," said President of Pinewood Toronto Studios and Vice-President of Bell Media Studios Nanci MacLean in a statement.

"Already Canada's best-in-class film and television studio, today's construction update reinforces Pinewood Toronto Studios' commitment to serving the needs of the most innovative content creators in the world."

This news come as a number of film studios have opened in Toronto's Port Lands over the past several years, including Pinewood, Cinespace, and District 28, with the new Basin Media Hub slated to open next.