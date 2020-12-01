Canadian star of Juno and Umbrella Academy Elliot Page comes out as trans

The Halifax-born actor who's come to be known for his work in Juno, Inception, Umbrella Academy and more came out as trans and non-binary today and announced to the world that his name is Elliot Page.

The actor posted a heartfelt statement on Twitter and Instagram Tuesday afternoon after changing his name on all of his social media profiles.

"Hi friends. I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," wrote Page in the statement.

"I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

Page went on to say that he is "profoundly happy" to be sharing his true self with the world, but he is also scared of the hate, jokes and violence that trans people face every single day.

He also drew attention to the disproportionately high rates of murder of trans people, especially Black and Latinx trans women, and the tragically high rates of suicide attemps among trans adults as well.

This is a deeply moving statement, and I know so many of us feel so damn lucky that we get to bear witness to your authenticity. Thank you for being you, but moreover, thank you for centering trans and non-binary people who are most vulnerable in this moment. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 1, 2020

"To the political leaders who work to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist and to all those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community: you have blood on your hands," he added.

Page posted the statement to social media around noon on Dec. 1, and an immediate outpouring of support from friends and fans ensued.

we love elliot page 🥺💕 pic.twitter.com/D9dAh8EXzh — tatu ☂︎ | 🧸 (@awtarifa) December 1, 2020

Many have expressed their love and support for the Oscar-nominated actor, including both the official Netflix and Umbrella Academy Twitter accounts.

So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can't wait to see you return in season 3! 🎻 🖤 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2020

Some have also pointed out that Page is one of the first, if not the first, major celebrity to come out as trans-masculine, making this announcement a huge deal for the LGBTQ+ community as a whole.

I don’t think we’ve ever had someone with Elliot Page’s platform come out as transmasculine before so this is truly incredible tbh, good luck to him. — Arthur Webber 🏳️‍🌈🌹 (@BernieTranders) December 1, 2020

Page, who is reportedly in Toronto at the moment working on a new gaming comedy called 1UP, has long been an advocate and activist for marginalized communities.

Your heart has always been big and you've used your platform to show up for the entire community for years. Thanks for the gift of your truth! 💫 — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) December 1, 2020

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," wrote Page.

"To all the trans people who deal with harrassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."