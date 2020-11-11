A new movie starring Ellen Page and Paris Berelc is filming in Toronto

A brand new gaming comedy starring Ellen Page and Paris Berelc is currently in the works, and it's set to start filming in Toronto next week.

The new film, titled 1UP, is about "a gamer who quits her college esports team due to sexism from her male counterparts," according to Variety.

The gamer, portrayed by Berelc (known for roles in Hubie Halloween, Mighty Med, Lab Rats: Elite Force, etc), is eventually forced to create an all-female, expert team to hold on to her scholarship.

To do so, she reaches out to an experienced coach for help, played by Page (known for roles in Juno, Inception, Umbrella Academy, etc), who was once involved in a gaming scandal of her own.

The movie is set to take place in the midst of Gamergate, a real-life online harrassment campaign that began in 2014 and aimed to address the sexism and abuse faced by women in video game culture.

1UP was written by Julia Yorks, and the script has been compared to that of quirky comedy Pitch Perfect.

The film is being directed by Kyle Newman and produced by Richard Alan Reid, Michael Philip and Jason Moring.

According to Ontario Creates, production on the film is set to begin in Toronto on Nov. 16 and last until Dec. 18, so be sure to keep an eye out if you're a fan of either of the leading ladies.