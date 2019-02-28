The second season of Netflix's Umbrella Academy is filming in Toronto

Umbrella Academy was one of the many productions filming in Toronto last summer, and it appears the hit show will be back at it again for yet another round of shoots in the city.

The graphic novel-turned-TV show only just premiered earlier this month, but it's already considered one of the year's hottest digital series.

Really enjoying @UmbrellaAcad. Fun, complex and a real love letter to #Toronto. pic.twitter.com/cPn4YmiKJb — Christopher Moloney (@Moloknee) February 23, 2019

Netflix has officially greenlit the show for a second season, meaning we can expect sightings of Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Aidan Gallagher, and Colm Feore around town by the end of this year.

It took people a while to recognize some of the classic Toronto landmarks included in the show, including the Elgin Theatre (where Ellen Page plays the violin) and Allan Gardens.

Current favourite game: watching @UmbrellaAcad and naming all the Toronto locations pic.twitter.com/I5XR2dzwTt — Kevin Callahan 🚀 (@KevGCallahan) February 21, 2019

Queen Street makes tons of appearances in the show, including Moss Park to the east, a convenience store at Queen and Triller to the west, and 1698 Queen Antiques.

I go to Lillian H. Smith library every time and seeing it on The Umbrella Academy is so fucking weird.



I’m literally watching season 1 and I feel I’m walking downtown Toronto pic.twitter.com/gmWbRG0iW1 — Bola M Adẹ́kúnlé (@bola2nv) February 23, 2019

The spooky Max Tanenbaum Courtyard near St. Lawrence Market makes the perfect backdrop for a funeral. And there's no better library to film something in than the rotunda of the Lillian H. Smith Library.

The newly-opened David Dunlop Observatory gets its big break too.

Just started watching The Umbrella Academy. Now I know what Griddy’s Doughnuts was all about. I saw them building the set on Queen Street West and thought it was going to be a real doughnut shop. I was so disappointed when they tore it down shortly after. — Michael Nugent (@michaelnugent) February 27, 2019

We also finally have the story behind the mysterious signage that popped up where Gladstone Cafe used to be.

It was only there for a few weeks, but Griddy's Doughnuts turned out to be an essential location in the Umbrella Academy.

Handmaids go to the museum? Is Spock hiding at the ROM? Or maybe the Umbrella Academy students take a field trip?



We have so many productions going on in the city! Go Toronto! 🍁❤️ #filmTO #HollywoodNorth pic.twitter.com/6iRg92ZDlG — Kevin Vuong 🇨🇦 (@KevinVuongTO) February 25, 2019

With Handmaid's Tale currently shooting all over the city, and Netflix's massive production hub on the way, one has the inkling Toronto's about to become a bonafide TV series hotspot.