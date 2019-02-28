Film
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago


The second season of Netflix's Umbrella Academy is filming in Toronto

Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
Umbrella Academy was one of the many productions filming in Toronto last summer, and it appears the hit show will be back at it again for yet another round of shoots in the city. 

The graphic novel-turned-TV show only just premiered earlier this month, but it's already considered one of the year's hottest digital series.

Netflix has officially greenlit the show for a second season, meaning we can expect sightings of Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Aidan Gallagher, and Colm Feore around town by the end of this year. 

It took people a while to recognize some of the classic Toronto landmarks included in the show, including the Elgin Theatre (where Ellen Page plays the violin) and Allan Gardens.

Queen Street makes tons of appearances in the show, including Moss Park to the east, a convenience store at Queen and Triller to the west, and 1698 Queen Antiques.

The spooky Max Tanenbaum Courtyard near St. Lawrence Market makes the perfect backdrop for a funeral. And there's no better library to film something in than the rotunda of the Lillian H. Smith Library. 

The newly-opened David Dunlop Observatory gets its big break too.

We also finally have the story behind the mysterious signage that popped up where Gladstone Cafe used to be.

It was only there for a few weeks, but Griddy's Doughnuts turned out to be an essential location in the Umbrella Academy. 

With Handmaid's Tale currently shooting all over the city, and Netflix's massive production hub on the way, one has the inkling Toronto's about to become a bonafide TV series hotspot. 

Lead photo by

The Umbrella Academy

