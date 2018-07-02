Toronto has long been a hot place for studios to film in: it's cheaper than somewhere like NYC, but can easily be mistaken for a large American metropolis.

Summer is the time when all the crews come out, so if you see a big white caravan of trailers you'll know what's up.

Here's what's filming in Toronto this summer:

Earlier this year, Guillermo del Toro announced that his adaptation of the book series Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark would be filming in Toronto this summer. del Toro won't be directing, however, Norwegian film director André Øvredal is — del Toro is producing and co-writing.

When photos first surfaced in late April from the Rob Ford-inspired movie, people had a field day over British actor Damian Lewis' prosthetics that he had to wear to play former Toronto mayor, the late Rob Ford.

The superhero show Titans, an upcoming web TV series, has been filming in downtown Toronto. According to Screenrant, the series will launch on DC Comics' own streaming service, DC Universe, later this year.

The second instalment of the horror IT film series, IT: Chapter Two, started production in Toronto recently. Actors James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain took to social media to document their Toronto — I mean Derry — adventures.

According to ETalk, Sharon Stone may be seen walking the streets of Toronto as the filming of her upcoming dark thriller Sunny will be shot in the city. Sunny is a mob drama with Stone at the centre, playing the polished wife and doting single mother who also happens to be a drug kingpin and a mob mistress.

This movie about four people who are all suffering through the lowest points of their lives has been filming on and off in Toronto since the spring. If you happen to catch a glimpse of Ontario -born Jay Baruchel, now you know why.

Spot Ellen Page and Mary J. Blige all over Toronto this summer as they're here to film The Umbrella Academy in places like Little Portugal, along Queen West and the University of Toronto. The Umbrella Academy is a T.V. series about a disbanded group of superheroes who come together again after a close family member dies.

An untitled horror film from Orion Pictures

No, this isn't the actual name of the movie, it just doesn't have a name. Catch OITNB star Taylor Schilling milling about Toronto as she's here to take part in the horror project.

A DC Comics story about a boy who can turn into an adult superhero with just one word (wonder what it could possibly be?) is filming in Toronto, led by Zachary Levi.

Funnyman Steve Carell won't be bringing the laughs with this film about a linguistics professor who tries to teach his dog to speak after the animal witness' the murder of Carell's wife.