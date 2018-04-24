First photos surface from Rob Ford movie shoot in Toronto

Suave British actor Damian Lewis is in Toronto this week filming for his upcoming movie Run This Town, a political drama set against the backdrop of Rob Ford's last year in office.

Not a whole lot is known about the film just yet, but Lewis did reveal earlier this month that he'd be wearing prosthetics to portray Toronto's famous late former mayor.

Now, thanks to some photos that you simply can't un-see, we know what he looks like in full RoFo regalia.

Oh wow - Damian Lewis as Rob Ford - this is creepy as hell pic.twitter.com/eunGEEwBfQ — Gabriel Hurl (@gabehurl) April 24, 2018

TMZ reports that Lewis spent a full seven hours in makeup ahead of an overnight shoot on Monday.

The normally-svelte actor was unrecognizable when he emerged from his trailer in Toronto around midnight wearing a Ford Nation t-shirt and some sort of disturbing fat suit for one's head.

Etalk shared some photos of Lewis that were captured a few hours later, at 3:30 a.m., in full costume, "grey suit, blue dress shirt, striped tie and all.

Do not be alarmed.

Lewis, for his part, tweeted on Tuesday morning that he's "in Toronto this week."

"What a welcoming, inclusive city it is. And now devastation," lamented the Billions star in reference to Monday's deadly van attack. "I hold hands with you Toronto."

Be the Damian Lewis halfway dressed to play Rob Ford you wish to see in the world pic.twitter.com/QVfJZezsxt — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) April 24, 2018

He did not respond to all the wild tweets about his appearance as Ford, who died of cancer in 2016 after putting Toronto on the map with his infamous crack-smoking video and other memorable antics.